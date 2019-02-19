Reference letter to editor Feb 15, 2019, "Tax Cuts not the Answer:"
It was stated Reagan, Bush and Trump created the largest debt, false! You can’t predict what Trump ‘may create;’ he's only been in office two years. You can calculate what Reagan, Bush, and Obama created. Part of Trump's project debt is $1.4 million over two years to rebuild military back from the pre-World War II levels Obama took it to. Wall Street Journal, June 20, 2017 stated “Congress and Obama depleted the military.” Not a great idea; North Korea, China and Russia were increasing their military might; we were sitting at WWII levels.
Let’s look at facts and dollars regarding the debt.
Obama increased the debt more than all 43 presidents before him, that included Reagan and Bush. Reagan increased the debt by $1.86 trillion, Bush by $5.849 trillion, Obama by $8.588 trillion. He did this in eight years. It took Bush and Reagan 16 years to accumulate $7.7 trillion. So, tell me who had the highest national debt?
Trump’s “projected” increase is $4.755 by 2021. It has not happened at this time so the statement made is grossly misleading.
Also, consider Bush was fighting two wars after 9/11 – one in Iraq, one in Afghanistan – in both he had to bring our military to fighting strength. Obama had the same two fronts but was downsizing involvement and abruptly pulled out of Iraq.
Bush added $2 trillion to the debt as of the FY 2019 budget to fight the wars; 2001–2008, Bush spent $771.9 billion.
John Nelson
Sebring
