You have all read and heard all about the wonderful events happening at the Highlands County libraries over this summer. We have already had performers grace us with their skills, offered an escape room, a Harry Potter convention, glittery slime making, and tons of crafts. After dabbling in glitter and sporting imaginative costumes, you may be wondering what else we could possibly have planned for the last month of summer. No worries, we still have a few tricks up our sleeves.
After the 4th of July holiday, we gear up right away on Thursday, July 11, at the Sebring Public Library with “Aliens Love Underpants,” which is an activity day based on the book of the same title by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort. Activities begin at 2 p.m. and include multiple crafts and a story time. In case that wasn’t enough crafting fun, join the Lake Placid Memorial Library staff for various space-related crafts, which include aliens and spaceships. These crafting activities will take place at your leisure (no specified time frame) on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.
Also at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, for the remainder of the summer, children will be able to search for “moon rocks.” Just ask about their Moon Rock Box.
The week of July 16 will be just as fun as the weeks prior. Kicking off the week at the Avon Park Public Library, a magician from Big Idea Entertainment will be showcasing his “Take Me to Your Readers” show at 2 p.m. on July 16. Events may include magic, puppets, books and more. The website, bigideaballoons.com/library-entertainer-florida/, is filled with information about this show and more.
Later in the week, the Sebring Public Library will be providing entertainment through ScienceTellers. This event will be at 2 p.m. on July 18. ScienceTellers is a group that mixes storytelling with science. Activities may include potato launching, turning a liquid into solid “worms,” and much more. To learn more about Science Tellers before their show, visit their website at www.sciencetellers.com/aliens.
To end the summer reading program, both the Avon Park Public Library and the Sebring Public Library will be hosting simple, but fun parties.
Sebring Public Library’s party will be at 2 p.m. on July 25 and will be a Star Wars theme. The party will include light snacks, crafts, and much more. Call the library at 863-402-6716 for specifics on this event.
The party for Avon Park Public Library will be on July 31, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., and we will be going off theme. We are ending the summer with a luau. Light snacks, a craft, goodies, and a story time will all be available.
As always, all three libraries have story times complete with crafts or coloring activities and movies on Saturdays. For complete date/time details and for movie showings, call your local library. We have had an out-of-this-world summer filled with planets, stars, rockets, and even aliens.
The fun doesn’t stop there. Visit www.myhlc.org for more events, resources, and services offered by the libraries.
