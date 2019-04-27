Ken was driving when our cell phone rang. So, I answered it.
What transpired next has us laughing to this day. But at first, I was a bit confused.
The caller promptly identified herself and her organization, but it didn’t come across clearly. On top of that, I was hazy at best for what information she was looking for.
At last she said, “Do you know your expiration date?”
“My expiration date?” I questioned. “No, I don’t. I have no idea when my last day will be.”
By this time, my husband had his eyebrows raised and a snicker was forming on his lips.
“Who is this?” he mouthed.
Then the caller began laughing.
“Oh, I’m sorry,” she apologized. “I’m talking about the expiration date on your credit card for a payment you made. Could you supply that?”
Naturally, I did and we hung up. I looked over at my husband and we burst into laughter as I explained the gist of the conversation.
In reality, she had asked quite the question.
“Do you know your expiration date?”
We know our birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. But one date is kept from us … the date we ‘expire.’ That, however, doesn’t absolve us of our responsibility to prepare.
When Jesus was about to go to the cross, he told his disciples, as recorded in John 14: 1-3, NLT “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me … I am going to prepare a place for you. When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.”
Thomas was confused by these words. Where are you going? How can we know the way? He thought, and then verbalized. In essence, much like I felt with the lady on the phone, he was saying, “I’m not sure I know what you are talking about.”
But Jesus quickly calmed his confusion by replying in verse 6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”
Jesus knew his human ‘expiration’ date coincided with his mission to die and, through his death, bring us eternal, abundant life. The resurrection took care of eternal death’s expiration dates for all who believe in the divine Son of God.
Heaven is a prepared place for prepared people. We may not know when our last day on earth is, but we can know where we will live when we take our last breath here and our first there.
Be prepared. Receive Jesus today. Selah
