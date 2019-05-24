Ironically, the "Uptick" rule was done away with by the SEC just before the '08 crash. The "Uptick" rule said that you could only "short sell" a stock after it made a move up one tick or more.
With the rule eliminated, Wall Street could short sell a stock as it declined causing it to decline further and faster. This allowed insiders and Wall Street to fleece individual stockholders easier, faster and more thoroughly. A year or two after the crash, this adversely affected American workers because they are the ones holding stocks, either outright or through mutual funds.
Wall Street knows this group is the most easily spooked, so as to sell theirs at the bottom and the faster and further they go down, the more readily the working man/woman sells their holdings.
To further convey this unfairness, it should be known that most brokerage houses loan the working person's stock shares to other clients (Wall Street) so that they can "short sell" them naked — meaning seller doesn't own the stock. They sell yours. The ones they have borrowed from your broker or mutual fund.
Also, it should be known your mutual fund company also loans shares held in it to Wall Street for the same "naked" short sales. So the elimination of the "Uptick" Rule and the existence of the rule that allows your brokerage firm and mutual fund to loan your stocks for naked short sales further indicate the wealthy taking advantage of America's working people and Congress failing to represent them. Not all brokerage firms and mutual funds loan your stock for short sales. Ask your broker if they loan your stock for short sales.
Matt Mays
Sebring
