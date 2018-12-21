Pack what you need, but don’t over-pack as most people do.
While not a comprehensive list, here are some suggestions to get you started:
• Medications (including non-prescription items, like eye drops, cold medicine, antibiotic ointment, antacids, etc., as you may not find these on ship or in a foreign country).
We were traveling a few years ago and needed some peroxide. It was not sold on the ship. We stopped at several ports before I found a clean drug store in Mexico with an English speaking pharmacist.
• Bring your prescription medications in the bottle. I would not suggest putting them in a pill box without any prescription information. This is just asking for trouble.
• Toiletries (lotions, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrush and paste)
• Cash, passport (preferred) and credit cards (be sure to have some small bills as some countries may take US money, but if you want to purchase something that costs $5 and only have a $20, they may tell you they don’t have change)
• Don’t over pack your clothes. One set for day wear and one set for evening each day should be enough. Add in your bathing suit and you should be fine. Try to pack items that are wrinkle resistant (you can bring wrinkle release spray but not a travel iron).
• Even if you wear sandals all the time, be sure to take a comfortable pair of walking shoes. Slip resistant rubber soled shoes are best for deck walking.
• Take a watch. You will usually stay on ships time, so don’t change your watch to local time. You may see your ship sailing away if you’re late for boarding.
• There are no clocks in the room, so I would recommend a travel clock. You can request a wake-up call (for those days you may be taking an excursion that leaves early) but having an alarm clock means you won’t sleep though your tour.
• If you take electronic equipment, be sure to take your chargers and cords. The cabins do not usually have a lot of charging outlets.
Embarkation
Many people feel like once they are through with the embarkation process, they can relax as the vacation begins. It is a relief when your ship actually sails and you can leave your cares and problems behind for a while.
The first stage of embarkation is checking in your luggage. Porters will take your bags that you want brought to your cabin. Make sure your luggage has the proper tags issued by the cruise line. It is also a good idea to have your name inside your luggage in case the outside tags get ripped off. You also can choose to carry on your luggage. Note that if you do not have priority boarding, you will not be able to access your cabin until around 1:30 p.m. (dependent on cruise line policy).
Next, you will stand in line to check in. Some lines have you reserve a time when you can check in so be sure to note if this is a requirement. They may not let you in if you have a 2 p.m. check-in time and arrive at 11 a.m. (This usually does not apply to VIP guests with loyalty status and priority boarding).
Now it’s time to wait. The boat has to clear customs and everyone has to debark and be accounted for. The cabin stewards work to get all the cabins clean and ready for the next group of passengers. The dining staff is preparing the welcome buffet for lunch.
If you did not check all your luggage, you will have to tote them around until your room is ready. This can be several hours. Your checked bags will arrive in your room later that day.
Now is the time to check out the lay of the ship so you can easily find the places you want to go. Be aware that 3,000 to 6,000 people are coming on board and the buffet line is going to be crazy. Other options usually include a pizza parlor, hamburger station and deli.
About an hour before you leave port, you must participate in a Muster Station drill. Attendance is taken and you are required to attend, even if you are a veteran cruiser. There is no way to avoid this.
The drill is conducted either on a lower deck or in a common area and you are assigned a Muster Station to report to (usually a letter, like A). You report to the station after a series of horn blasts. The drill takes about 15-20 minutes. You are shown how to use the life jackets (found in your cabin) and what life boats your Muster Station is assigned to. While this is time consuming, it is for the safety of everyone on board. You need to know what to do and where to go in case of an emergency.
Be sure to check your dining room reservations. If they are not what you requested upon booking or you want to change a time or table. This is the time to visit the dining room and the manager on duty.
This may also be a good time to book shore excursions and make spa appointments. A preview meeting of the excursions offered may be held later, but if you are sure of what you want to do, book early as tickets may be limited.
Editor’s note: This is the third part of a series on the basics of taking a cruise. Next week, hidden costs, loyalty perks and gratuities will be discussed.
