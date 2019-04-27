Bernie Sanders has been a long-time admirer of Russian leaders steeped in the philosophy of communism. In fact, he went on a honeymoon to the Soviet Union some years ago. This form of government in Russia appeals to Bernie due to its severity. I wonder, if Bernie is elected to the oval office, will he begin gulags as they existed in Russia for those citizens who do not comply with the government mandates and who would have to perform slave-like labor for the state.
Charles Miller
Avon Park
I do not support Sanders by any means, but your comment more describes the current occupant of the White House who regularly praises some tin pot dictator and oppressive governments. We regularly import goods from China and Vietnam and seem to have no problem with that. So why is Sanders' visit to Russia so upsetting to you?
