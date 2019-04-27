Bernie Sanders has been a long-time admirer of Russian leaders steeped in the philosophy of communism. In fact, he went on a honeymoon to the Soviet Union some years ago. This form of government in Russia appeals to Bernie due to its severity. I wonder, if Bernie is elected to the oval office, will he begin gulags as they existed in Russia for those citizens who do not comply with the government mandates and who would have to perform slave-like labor for the state.

There are many questions one might consider, some perhaps humorous.

Charles Miller

Avon Park

