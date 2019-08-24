Last week, a writer said he felt that Indivisible should not be challenging the Firemen's Association for selling guns directly across from Sebring High School. I could not find any reason in the column as to how he felt that the Firemen's actions were beneficial to the community.

It also failed to address the illogical situation where the Highlands County School Board is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep guns out of our schools. Yet, the School Board turns around and financially supports the Firemen's Association with our tax dollars. The Firemen, in turn, sell all types of weapons into our community.

The main thesis seems to be that folks here in Highlands County lack strong religious beliefs. He apparently believes that all would be fine if we did not have atheists.

So, I would ask, what does he believe Jesus would do, if we were so blessed to have him currently in our midst. Would He join the Firemen's Association and sell weapons of mass death for a few pieces of silver? Or would He preach a message of love and try to convince the members of the Firemen's Association that they should be their brother's keeper?

James Reid

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments