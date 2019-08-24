Last week, a writer said he felt that Indivisible should not be challenging the Firemen's Association for selling guns directly across from Sebring High School. I could not find any reason in the column as to how he felt that the Firemen's actions were beneficial to the community.
It also failed to address the illogical situation where the Highlands County School Board is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep guns out of our schools. Yet, the School Board turns around and financially supports the Firemen's Association with our tax dollars. The Firemen, in turn, sell all types of weapons into our community.
The main thesis seems to be that folks here in Highlands County lack strong religious beliefs. He apparently believes that all would be fine if we did not have atheists.
So, I would ask, what does he believe Jesus would do, if we were so blessed to have him currently in our midst. Would He join the Firemen's Association and sell weapons of mass death for a few pieces of silver? Or would He preach a message of love and try to convince the members of the Firemen's Association that they should be their brother's keeper?
James Reid
Sebring
The mythical Jesus wouldn't do anything. He's been dead for 2,000+ years, according to the fable.
The benefit to the community by gun shows at Fireman's Field is that it supports The Second Amendment. Even restricting gun activity by law abiding people removes that Constitutional Right.
The illogical expenses by Highlands County School Board is required because gun responsibility is ignored by criminals. What makes criminals? Laws! Will more laws make more or less criminals? ........
Exactly moral code do killers have? Aren't they of all Faiths and moral structures? I believe Jesus would forgive "sinners" of past sins, tell them to go sin no more. He would not lock them in prisons. He would not blame weapons for acts of the "sinner". He would not destroy all the rocks that might kill. I do think Jesus would support ownership of weapons since he did not destroy all swords. Jesus did allow, if not support, Individual Freedoms. If He thought more laws were needed He might have added to The Ten Commandments, but he didn't. He only expanded on them. Even Jesus did not add to Thou Shall Not Kill. It is still a sin and mankind is still free to do so. But maybe our laws are better and stronger than His.
Or maybe we give religion too much credit. Maybe we're just too attached to our firearms. Shield it how you will. The country has a serious problem with gun violence that surpasses most others. Yemen may be slightly worse.
