SEBRING — Countywide curbside recycling may be losing money for Waste Connections, but Highlands County still has them under contract until 2026.
For the next seven years — unless the hauler pushes to renegotiate the contract — the tough market for recyclables will have the hauler collecting cardboard, plastic, steel and aluminum at the current price.
When asked about the situation on Tuesday, Jim Wheatley, director of regulatory affairs for Waste Connections, joked at first about business being “great,” but became serious.
“It’s absolutely a loser,” Wheatley said.
He said China has changed its regulations again, now requiring almost 100% pure loads — no food or fluid residue at all.
There’s a diminished return, he said.
“If you process something, it costs about $80 to process, and your pay back on that is 50 bucks,” Wheatley said.
Some materials, like glass, have no market anymore, Wheatley said.
Highlands County uses crushed glass as ground cover on the landfill. In a way, Howerton said, it’s recycled there.
Even if everything were pure, Wheatley said, all the materials have an average commodity price, while it still takes $80 to process.
Wheatley said he still can’t make any money on contracts, whether large like unincorporated Highlands County or small, like within Sebring or Avon Park city limits.
Neither municipality has curbside recycling. Avon Park did and has discontinued it.
Wheatley said he can’t afford to write recycling contracts for anyone right now.
“I think we’re going to have to wait two years, just to see what happens to the market,” Wheatley said.
He’s waiting for innovations to improve the situation.
“Someone’s going to come up with something,” Wheatley said.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said if he were to modify the contract, he certainly won’t get the deal the county has now.
“I don’t think it would ever be that good again,” Howerton said.
Contracts written for other government entities were on a cost basis, Howerton said, but not the Highlands County contract with Waste Connections.
To date, Waste Connections has not made any formal request to change the contract, he said.
“They have talked to us a couple of times about the cost and the issue,” Howerton said. “We have a contract in place.”
The county is at an advantage, he said, because the curbside recycling collection keeps 350-400 tons of materials out of the landfill each month.
As for why the market has suffered so much from Chinese restrictions, Howerton said American companies haven’t built an industry to take advantage of that material.
“It costs more money to process than generate brand new, generally,” Howerton said.
When consumers see it costs more to buy recycled paper, for example, than paper made from virgin material, they’ll go for what’s cheaper.
It’s also not like deposit bottles, he said.
“The concept of recycling glass and it becoming a new bottle that you’re drinking out of tomorrow doesn’t, hardly, very rarely exist in this world,” Howerton said.
People think of recycling that way, or the way deposit bottles were returned for reuse. Now, glass bottles are almost exclusively beer and wine bottles.
When asked about recycling Dumpsters, Howerton said he has no plans to put general-use recycling Dumpsters back in place. He said people would use them as actual dumpsters, which would contaminate the rest of the material.
