You couldn’t have written a better script for the end of ‘Super Sebring.’ In front of what IMSA President Scott Atherton told IMSA Radio was undoubtedly the largest crowd at the 12 Hours of Sebring in the modern era, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac won by the smallest margin of victory ever, crossing the finish line 1.030 seconds in front of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Konica Minolta Cadillac.
The Whelen Engineering car had the lead throughout the majority of the race, leading 249 laps of the 348 completed, but its margins weren’t necessarily that big, so there was pressure on the team to deliver the entire race, as Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani and Eric Curran were solid all day.
“Eric did a fantastic job keeping it in front in the difficult conditions,” Derani said. “My stint was two-and-a-half hours that were difficult with a lot to lose and not too much to gain.”
Nobody felt the pressure more than Nasr, however, as Jordan Taylor in the Konica Minolta car refused to concede the race and stayed right on his tail through the majority of the final 75 minutes, as each time Nasr pulled out a little breating room, Taylor would come right back.
Whelen’s eight-second advantage was trimmed to three seconds after both teams made their final pit stop in the final hour and later Bill Auberlen, in the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW, suffered a suspension issue with 15 minutes left in the race to bring out a yellow.
Nasr didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way, with Taylor in pursuit.
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac made it a Cadillac sweep of the podium, but the day belong to Sonny Whelen and his team, who were able to get their first victory in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
“Obviously the pressure Felipe got in the end with No. 10 car, the rain, the dark, the restart, all the things that came up today, to execute like we did — it was great. “And as a race car driver, to get a win and check the box for the 12 Hours is a big deal. There isn’t any other place like this in the world.”
For Derani, he became the first person to win the 12 Hours of Sebring three times in four years since Jim Hill accomplished the feat in 1958, 1959 and 1961.
Nasr said it was definitely the team’s day.
“I was just talking to Pipo and it’s an unbelievable job we did out there,” he said. “The Action Express boys gave us an amazing car all day. It was an almost perfect day in racing which is almost impossible. The team making the calls was perfect. I’m super happy to get my first win at Sebring.”
The No. 7 Acura Team Pensle Acura DPi placed fourth and the No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan DPi rounded out the top five.
