DAYTONA BEACH – Try this lineup on for size, longtime IMSA fans.
The starting grid for the one-hour IMSA GTO race at Long Beach on April 13, 1991 featured Jeremy Dale on pole in the No. 76 Nissan 300ZX, with Pete Halsmer second in the No. 63 Mazda RX-7, Steve Millen third in the No. 75 Nissan, Robby Gordon fourth in the No. 9 Roush Racing Ford Mustang, Price Cobb fifth in the No. 63 Mazda RX-7 and Dorsey Schroeder sixth in the other Roush Mustang.
“Good lineup, huh?” says Dale, who now fields the three-car JDX Racing team that will kick off the 2019 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama season with a doubleheader of racing on April 5-6 at Barber Motorsports Park. JDX is the reigning team champion in that series.
“It was great, man,” Dale continues. “It was so awesome. It really was. It was an amazing time.”
Fans attending the Acura Sports Car Grand Prix of Long Beach this year will get a chance to relive those days via a 20-minute, Historic IMSA GTO Challenge race on Saturday, April 13. The race starts at 5 p.m., shortly after the third round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach – takes the checkered flag.
The race is Long Beach’s tribute to the 50th Anniversary of IMSA season-long celebration and will be sanctioned by the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA). It’s already sent us back down memory lane.
IMSA racing has been a fixture at Long Beach since a GRAND-AM Daytona Prototype race back in 2006 and subsequent American Le Mans Series and WeatherTech Championship races ever since. But the first IMSA-sanctioned race to be held on the venerable street circuit was held back in 1990 and featured GTO cars – GT cars with engine displacement over 2.5 liters – and GTU cars with engines under 2.5 liters.
It was won by Schroeder, in the No. 6 Mercury Cougar XR7 prepared by Roush Racing. Incidentally, that No. 6 Cougar is expected to be part of the Historic GTO Challenge.
“That race you’re talking about in ’90, that was the year I won the (IMSA GTO) championship after coming out of Trans-Am with that championship,” Schroeder recalls. “It’s one of the top races that I remember. It got down to the end and it was just me and Halsmer. He had the lead and then we got bottlenecked in traffic and I snuck by him and got by him again, but then I got into some sort of a skirmish with two or three cars. I got involved in somebody else’s wreck, basically, and it broke the fastener on the hood. I had to back up on course and get going again, so Pete was by again.
“So, now I’m running along and the car wasn’t too bad until I lost the hood. The whole hood went flying up in the air and so when it did that, I lost pretty much significant downforce. I remember the only really scary part was the front straightaway. My radiator and the whole front support was dragging on the racetrack. I could see the sparks coming out from behind the front tire and it’s like a little welder down there. I called to (crew chief) Lee White and said, ‘Hey, this whole radiator and everything is down.’ He’s like, ‘I can see it.’ He goes, ‘Don’t come in.’
“I said, ‘No, I wasn’t coming in and I wasn’t bitching. I was just letting you know.’ I ended up winning the race. It was a hell of a race.”
Next up for the WeatherTech Championship is the 100-minute BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach on Saturday, April 13. The race features only the DPi and GT Le Mans (GTLM) classes as part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach event weekend.
