Last week I told you about a haunted house experience taking place in Summertown, Tennessee. Called the McKamey Manor, it requires a participant to sign a 40-page waiver, pass an onsite drug test, and have a doctor’s note stating you’re physically and mentally fit for the experience.
The owner, Russ McKamey, only asks for a bag of dog food and offers a $20,000 prize for anyone who finishes the thing. It sounds very intense and scary, and I mentioned in the column I would pass on it.
Well, as Paul Harvey would say, here’s “the rest of the story.” Apparently, someone is disturbed enough about McKamey Manor that they want it shut down.
According to an article my best friend Tina sent me from www.wsbtv.com, an individual named Frankie Towery has started a petition at www.change.org, asking that the manor be closed. Not content with that, Towery has contacted the Tennessee Senate to urge them to close the attraction.
According to the petition (which has over 67,000 signatures as I type this), McKamey Manor is “a torture chamber under disguise.” Towery accuses Russ McKamey of only accepting people who are easily manipulated, and then allows his employees to do horrendous things to them. She also states that he hires people of questionable background.
She claims that participants have been, among other things, waterboarded, forced underwater, and compelled to eat things. That alone sounds drastic. But she also states that people have been injected with drugs and forced to take pills that induce hallucinations. That sounds illegal.
According to an article I found on www.nbcnews.com, McKamey, who spoke to WFLA in Tampa, denies his attraction is anything more than a “crazy haunted house.” He says over the years people have claimed things have happened to them in the house that didn’t. He records the experience and says he makes the unedited footage available to those who want to see it.
I wasn’t sold on the thing the first time I read about it. Further research hasn’t changed my mind. While I find the accusations disturbing, without further evidence they are just accusations. I don’t know Towery, and why she felt strongly enough about it to start a petition. I don’t know McKamey either, and his dismissal of people’s concerns doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
Given what McKamey’s website alludes to (experience will be based on the individual’s fears, you can get wet, actors are allowed to touch you) I can believe that some intense and disturbing stuff is going on. But is it torture?
It would for sure be torture for someone like me. Just reading about it makes me uneasy. I can see that the experience could cause all kinds of psychological trauma, and my psyche is dealing with quite enough at the moment, thank you very much.
If McKamey truly only accepts those who are psychologically vulnerable, then I have to wonder at his motivations. He doesn’t seem to benefit financially from the manor (unless he sells the footage he gets) so someone like me must ask why he does it.
Does he get a kick out of scaring people silly (or worse) and recording it? Is he a closet sadist? And, most importantly, does he need to be stopped?
If Towery is right in her accusations, I would say yes, he needs to be shut down. And that McKamey may need to seek psychological help for himself to determine why he finds torture entertaining.
And if she’s wrong … I can’t recommend McKamey Manor to you for a good time anyway. It certainly doesn’t sound fun. And the cloud over it is just too much.
I hope you had a wonderful and safe Halloween. With fun scares, not trauma. And good candy. Especially chocolate.
No one is forced to attend. Halloween is stupid anyway but we make our choices.
