SEBRING — When you have seen a crime, who do you call — 911, Heartland Crime Stoppers or some other number? The answer depends on when the crime occurred and where the crime occurred.
If you are witnessing a crime that is happening before your eyes, call 911 to report it. Law enforcement will respond to the scene.
If you saw a crime at some time in the past, call Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477) or visit HeartlandCrimeStoppers.com to report the crime. Use this phone number or website to provide information on any crime committed in Highlands, Hardee or Polk counties. This agency offers cash rewards up to $3,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
Sometimes people prefer to speak with the detective investigating the case. In this instance, it is necessary to call the specific law enforcement agency covering the area where the crime was committed.
For the unincorporated parts of Highlands County and the city limits of Avon Park, contact the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or download the HCSO’s mobile app on your phone and report the crime.
To report a crime that was committed in Lake Placid town limits, call the Lake Placid Police Department at 863-699-3757.
For crimes committed in the city limits of Sebring, contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108.
