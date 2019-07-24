Many things in life we can take care of by ourselves. If we get a flat tire, most of us can get out, roll up our sleeves and change a flat tire. Our grass gets long and we start to see some weeds sneaking in, then we mow and can buy some weed killer, follow the directions and apply it to the lawn.
Our toilet starts “running” and needs a new “flapper” ... no biggie, most of us can handle some simple plumbing.
Sometimes, situations can spiral out of control and we need to call in the professionals. For example: What you thought were just weeds in your lawn was indeed a fungus or insect invasion that caused the weeds in the first place. You may need to call a professional to correct the mishap before you lose your whole lawn. Or perhaps you changed the flapper but found out that didn’t fix the running toilet; you may need to call a professional to fix the real problem.
What about your flat tire? Maybe you can’t get off the lug nuts or feel unsafe on the side of a busy road; you may need to call a professional. Certain situations simply dictate that you need some help. Others are not so obvious.
With our health, and specifically our ears and hearing, issues may not immediately reveal how serious they really are. We all know the saying and have probably used it on occasion ... ”I know my body better than anyone.” This should be true.
The downside of this statement is that most people will push themselves to the limit. Perhaps you have a bad headache for a week? Do you write it off as a sinus problem? Is it really? Maybe you stumbled and caught yourself from falling and now your hip and leg are killing you for three weeks? Do you call your doctor to get an X-ray or MRI, or do you just keep rubbing it and letting it keep you awake at night? It is human nature to “wait and see if it improves.”
So, how do you know when to call a professional? When the pain won’t go away? Well, that is definitely a good indication. With ears and hearing there are a few more indications that you should reach out to a hearing health care provider. 1. If you have pain in your ears, it can be a sign of an infection. Depending upon the infection, you could possibly lose your hearing if not dealt with promptly. 2. Onset of dizziness in the past 90 days? This may be the crystals in your inner ear and is very treatable. Or perhaps a tympanic membrane/ear drum issue or fluid in the middle ear. 3. Ringing in the ear? This should always be checked by a hearing health care provider. Sudden ringing that started within the past 90 days and especially in just one ear can be an indication of a major health issue and need immediate consultation. It can be a sign of several scenarios such as head or neck injury, TMJ disorder, eustachian tube dysfunction, Ménière’s disease or possibly an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous tumor that can grow on the main nerve that travels from your inner ear to the brain). Pressure from this tumor can cause dizziness, ringing in the ear and cause hearing loss. 4. A vibration or echo in your head. Your ear canal may be blocked with wax and everything is just bouncing around creating reverberation. 5. Fluid or discharge running out of your ear canal. This is a sign of an infection and will probably need antibiotics. Some people will have light-colored soft wax that runs out pretty easily, thus you will need a hearing health care professional to determine exactly what is going on ... or rather “running out.” 6. Sudden hearing loss. This can happen due to extreme noise exposure, like a gun going off by your ear. Or, you may simply wake up and can’t hear out of one of your ears. Either way, if you have a sudden hearing loss then you have a window of opportunity in which to try and reverse the effects. This window is about 36-48 hours for an ENT doctor to start treatment to reverse the hearing loss. This can be a tricky situation. If you never have had a hearing test or a current test then no one really knows what your hearing was like before you announced “I can’t hear right out of my ear.” This is why it is so important to have an annual hearing assessment to have in your medical file.
While you may feel like you can flush your own ear if you can’t hear out of it, you may do more damage than good. If you have never flushed your ears, how do you know if you have holes in your eardrum. If you have wax stuck, you may cause an infection if the flushing solution gets stuck and doesn’t dry out. You can’t see in your ears, how do you know if it is safe to ‘self treat’?
When in doubt, reach out to your hearing health care provider. To hear better is to live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.