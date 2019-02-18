One of my habits, possibly a bad one, is to start my day by reading news stories from across the globe. That comes after my morning devotion. Part of me wonders if I should reverse that because goodness knows there are plenty of things we should be praying for across this world, not to mention right here at home.
I end my day getting caught up on those things that I might have missed throughout the day.
Reading all of this from a computer screen or my phone may explain the occasional stiffness in my neck. I think I’ve heard it referred to as tech neck. With three monitors on my desk, who would have thought?!
One story that I recent story I read from Southern Living posed the question “Are ‘Yes Ma’am’ and ‘No, Sir’ things of the past?” Living here in the South, my initial reaction was thinking it was a ridiculous question. However, I read beyond the headline (I know better than to read the headline only).
The writer, Elizabeth Passarella, tells about instructing her children to “turn on your Memphis manners.” She said that’s shorthand for remembering to say “please” and “thank you”; looking adults in the eye when they speak; and using a fork.
Passarella quizzed her friends (even online) about what manners they are teaching their children. Surprisingly, she discovered the responses were about half and half. Some still impress upon their children the respect given when answering “Ma’am” and “Sir.” The other half said it’s no big deal. She said one friend went so far as to say she found the manners to be oppressive as a kid. She felt there are enough people who are “polite and respectful” without using formalities that she wasn’t going to raise her sons to use them.
So now we are calling manners “formalities.” Am I the only one who sees a problem with this? I don’t make a habit of calling my parents “Ma’am” and “Sir”, but I do give them the utmost respect and treat them with such. Others, even those who are younger than myself, will often be referred to with a “Ma’am” or “Sir.” It’s not that I’m trying to raise them to a higher level of class distinction or privilege, I’m simply showing respect.
If we adults fail to teach our children these signs of respect, what other manners are we failing to teach them. Is that why many young men wear their pants down around their butts and young ladies don’t care how much of a cleavage, midsection or butt cheek they show? Is a lack of manners why so many fail to stand when the American flag passes by in a parade or why hats are not removed when walking inside a building? Is it why parents don’t hesitate to scream at their children while shopping, or vice versa and allow the children to scream and throw fits in the grocery aisle?
I remember one Sunday when my children were quite young, we were walking up the steps at the church and my mind must have been somewhere else when we got out of the car because my little boy darted ahead of me and stepped inside the church doors as I gasped. Before he could take another step, I snatched his ballcap off his head. He loved that hat and wore it everywhere. Why did I not notice it before we got to the building?
We had a long talk after church about why he shouldn’t wear a hat inside a building, never, ever in a church building. He still likes to wear his hat and I don’t mind it so much inside buildings, but he’s never tried to wear one inside a church again.
I do see where we can become a little relaxed about some manners, I guess, but using “Sir” and “Ma’am” is a must-do as far as I’m concerned. What do you think?
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact her by email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com.
