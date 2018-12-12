With the second Don & Joe’s BIG SHOW Bass tournament coming up on Saturday, I keep getting asked the same question, over and over…….”where are the bass”?
Actually, I guess I’ve been hearing that question all year on Lake Istokpoga, and I’ve been wondering myself, “where are they?”
I moved to Florida in 1990 so I’ve been fishing Lake Istokpoga going on 30 years, and like a lot of guys, I remember better fishing on Lake Istokpoga. In fact, not just better, but “great fishing”.
But the lake has changed. Years ago we had a problem with the invasive hydrilla covering as much as 50% of the lake. Water hyacinth and water lettuce were also a problem. The hydrilla was so thick that if you stopped in the middle of a large patch, you wouldn’t be able to get your boat back up on plane until you got out of it.
Boats with small motors often had to call for help and ended up being towed out. Not so today. In fact, it’s hard to find any hydrilla, let alone the acres and acres that once spread across the open stretches of the lake. Water hyacinth and water lettuce are also pretty scarce.
But there is still an abundance of cattails, reeds, lily pads, bonnets, tussocks and other vegetation that should hold fish.
Most fishermen blame the poor fishing conditions on all the spraying. Like everyone else, I see the boats out there spraying. Sometimes as many as 4 or 5 airboats spraying a single area.
I’ve also talked too many of the folks responsible for the spraying as well as the replanting of native vegetation and they all claim the bass population is as strong as it’s ever been. Past electro-shocking results appear to support their claim. But if they are right then why are the bass so hard to find and catch?
Just for the record, Florida Fish and Wildlife’s, citizen-science TrophyCatch, a statewide program designed to recognize all species of freshwater fish caught in Florida each year, has had over 500 approved TrophyCatch submissions of largemouth bass over 8 pounds since the program was launched in October 2012. And all those fish were released back into the lake. On their website they claim “Lake Istokpoga is one of the best lakes in the state at having a chance to get your hands on a fish of a lifetime”.
Well, I have a theory, and although I’m certainly not a biologist or even an expert bass fisherman, I have been bass fishing for close to 60 years, and fishing bass tournaments for almost 50 years, and my theory is pretty simple. I believe the bass are still there. And by there, I mean in the lake, in the vegetation.
That seems pretty basic and simple, but you need to delve further into the subject. Baitfish, whether we’re talking about golden shiners, or bluegills and crappies need vegetation to survive. Not only do they find safety from predators in vegetation, but that’s where their food is. Whether they are bass fry, bait fish or small panfish, they feed on micro-organisms, small crustaceans and the like that live in the vegetation.
If there is no vegetation, they have no protection from predators, and equally as important, they lack the food necessary for their own growth and reproduction. Many are eaten before they even have a chance to grow.
My theory then, is the lack of vegetation creates a lack of food sources for bass in areas where we have typically always caught fish. Does that mean the bass are gone? In a sense, yes. Gone at least from the areas in the past that have always yielded good catches. But gone from the lake? No, not necessarily.
In talking to Eric Johnson, the guy who’s in charge of issuing the state exemptions for bass tournaments, as well as over-seeing the general health of Lake Istokpoga, he believes the bass are still there, they’ve just changed their movements. Eric told me that because we have had so much rain over the past couple of years, the water has literally “flushed” the lake, creating new migratory routes for all game fish, and that fishermen just need to adjust to the change. Again, creel studies over the past couple of years do not suggest a decline in the bass population.
So what’s the answer? Given the lack of vegetation (specifically hydrilla), I believe the solution is fishing in whatever vegetation is available. The heavier and thicker the vegetation, the better. In fact, flipping and pitching jigs and plastic worms may be the answer, provided you’re using a heavy “punch weight”.
I am not alone when I say that I love Lake Istokpoga. I feel the same way about Lake Okeechobee, but Lake Istokpoga is my home lake and I’d really like to see the fishing improve there. And not just for me but for the hundreds of guys just like me, whether they’re fishing tournaments on the lake or just out to have some fun.
So come on out Saturday and fish the BIG SHOW Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga. Take off is at 7am and the cost is $120.00, plus a one-time membership fee of $25.00 per angler. You can pay at the ramp!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.