SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team breached the SunTrust Bank building at 1901 U.S. 27 in Sebring on Wednesday in response to the tragic shooting that killed five people.
The SunTrust building received heavy damage, and the bank has not re-opened at that branch. Even if the branch were to re-open, four employees were killed there, representing a tragic emotional loss for the community and a loss of treasured employees for SunTrust.
People who banked at the 1901 U.S. 27 branch in Sebring can continue their banking with SunTrust at either the northern Sebring branch at 3601 U.S. 27 North, the Avon Park branch at 601 U.S. 27 South, or the mobile branch, which is in the parking lot of 126 W. Center St. in downtown Sebring. However, the mobile branch is more visible and accessible from North Commerce Avenue.
SunTrust is paying for extra security at its Highlands County branch locations. Off-duty law enforcement officers will be providing this service.
Sue Mallino, chief communications officer from SunTrust Banks Inc., said, “We did send an email to clients of our Sebring Midtown branch yesterday [Thursday], noting that our Sebring North branch is open for clients and the Avon Park branch will be open on Monday, January 28. We encourage clients to visit one of these nearby branches, use online banking at SunTrust.com or call 1.800.SUNTRUST (800.786.8787) to manage their banking needs in the interim.
“We also let them know that client accounts were not affected by this incident, and that we will notify those that have safe deposit boxes when we are able to provide access to them,” Mallino said.
