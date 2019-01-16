Where is the disconnect?

What is happening to the All-American high school star athletes in this county? A couple of the (mostly) young men who show so much potential throughout their high school careers are finding themselves on the wrong side of the iron bars.
Whether or not their arrests are justified will be determined by a court of law. If they are willing to do the crime, they must be willing to accept the consequences of their actions.
What is concerning is these athletes are the stars of the schools’ athletic programs. When points are put on the scoreboards, their names are chanted and their backs are slapped. Underclassmen want to emulate them.
Scoring a game-winning point will get them carried off the field with the students and parents treating him like a rock star. And perhaps the athlete is the star… on the field.
These athletes are given awards, accolades, and sometimes, scholarships. The world should be at their feet. It would seem simple to continue on the path of success: go to school, study, stay on the right path.
Instead, more and more former all-star athletes from various sports seem to be on the wrong side of law enforcement. Oftentimes we will see at least one mug shot of a former all-star athlete. What makes this situation worse is reading the charges and noting that the young man was already on parole, thus demonstrating a pattern of being on the wrong side of the law.
One former All-Highlands football player was arrested in January. The charges were carrying a concealed weapon and dealing in stolen property. Sadly, the 20-year-old is facing a hard road before the end of his case.
Another talented athlete, who was actually named Player of the Year, was arrested for the alleged involvement in the shooting of two Avon Park victims. The charges he now faces are attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
Unfortunately, the list goes on and on.
There have been other cases of athletes being accused of having inappropriate relations with minors and selling stolen items to undercover law enforcement officers.
These are serious crimes that have serious consequences. We are all aware of former athletes being arrested for having trace amounts of marijuana or shoplifting; that is all part of growing up. The charges that some of our athletes face are felonious and carry heavy sentences if the young people are convicted.
Where is the disconnect?
Sadly, these kids leave school as rock stars and get blindsided when the confines of the outside world don’t continue to treat them like rock stars.
These kids that demonstrate such propensity to be a success in whatever athletic field they chose should be in college. The question we should ask ourselves is why they are not.
Do they not have the grades to enroll in college? If so, that’s a problem with our educational system. Did they make bad decisions upon graduation and it cost them a chance to go to college, then the responsibility lies squarely on them.
Athletic programs care very little about the performers after they are gone.
It takes a village to raise a child, even if they are gifted athletes. Where is everyone?
