We have been told that ICE planned their round-up of working people with children for quite a while.

How come they didn't plan what to do with the children who would be wandering the streets or going into an empty house? Where exactly was the planning? Did the government think at all about these young children and what would happen to them if their parents never showed up to collect them? How many children were left?

All I can say is shame! shame! shame!. During Adolph Hitler's rein as Chancellor of Germany, a clergyman, on a bright Sunday morning, delivered the following message: "They came for the Jews and I said nothing, they came for the Communists and I said nothing, they came for the gypsies and I said nothing, they came for the homosexuals and I said nothing and then they came for me."

Judith Eckstein

Sebring

