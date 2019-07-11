“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts,it took over the airports.” These are the words of Donald Trump in his speech at Fourth of July festivities in our nation’s capitol.

He was describing events in the American Revolutionary War. Apparently, nobody explained to him that there were no airplanes and airports at that time. Tell me this guy isn’t nuts.

Larry Power

Sebring

