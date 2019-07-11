“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts,it took over the airports.” These are the words of Donald Trump in his speech at Fourth of July festivities in our nation’s capitol.
He was describing events in the American Revolutionary War. Apparently, nobody explained to him that there were no airplanes and airports at that time. Tell me this guy isn’t nuts.
Larry Power
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I can't tell you that. LOL. He also said homelessness became a problem about 2 years ago. He also said he knows more than the military generals and that he is one of the best negotiators with one 'of the best memories in history'. The people wanted something new and different. They go their wish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.