Exactly one week after the horrific SunTrust shooting tossed our safe, small community into shock and disbelief, my husband and I visited the scene to add our prayers, our flowers, among the hundreds of others from our community. Our thoughts reeled at the horror of five beautiful women whom all of us in our community have come to know so well in the past week, and whom will be living through for some time, the trauma of seeing in their own city such a horrific act of pure violence and disregard of life. As we prayed for these five beautiful souls, their spouses, children, families and friends, one question kept coming to my mind, heart, and soul through my prayers: “Where were you God in all of this?” For many Christians, when disaster or great evil strikes, this is a hard question to answer.
The first thing we must do in the aftermath of this sort of horror is to make sure that we do not take the name of God in vain. Jesus told us specifically not to do this, after his disciples asked whether a man’s blindness was the result of his or his parents’ sin. Jesus said no to both (John 9:1-12). Those self-appointed prophets who would blame the victims for what befalls them are just that, self-appointed. We should listen to Jesus and to his apostles, not to them. Those killed in a terror attack or in a tsunami or in an epidemic are not more sinful than all of the rest of us.
We live in a fallen world, where awful, incomprehensible things happen. When an obvious and horrific act of violence such as this one is done, we should stand where God does and see this as real evil, not as an illusion of evil. This means that our response to such should not be some sort of stoic resignation but instead a lament with those around us who are hurting.
Christians sometimes suppose that our non-Christian friends and neighbors want to hear a detailed explanation, to justify God in light of such horror. The Bible doesn’t give us easy answers. The Word of God instead speaks of the “mystery of iniquity” (2 Thessalonians 2:7). When tragedy fell upon Job, an ancient follower of God, and asked why such happened to him, God did not fully answer him. God instead spoke of his own power and his own presence. That’s exactly what we should do.
We do not know why God does not intervene and stop some tragedies when he does stop others. What we do know, though, is that God stands against evil and violence. We know that God is present for those who are hurting. And we know that God will ultimately call all evil to a halt, in the ushering in of his kingdom. We know that God is, in the words of the hymn, both “merciful and mighty.”
When my husband and I were going through a difficult time, years ago, with the unexpected and shocking death of our 19-year-old “son,” a stranger stopped to talk with us. Since he wore a white collar, I assumed he was a priest. I expected him to speak to us of how God was working in this tragedy we were facing. He didn’t. He cried with us. He sat with us before we entered the room of the funeral home where our beloved rested. He prayed with us. And as he left, he turned and said, “Jerry and Jo Marie, I don’t know why God permitted this to happen to you both, but I know this, Jesus loves you both, and Jesus is alive and present right now in your lives.” I’ve never forgotten those words. Never! And I have always wondered who that wise “stranger” was.
Our neighbors do not need us to provide easy answers to what is, this side of the tragedy is purely unexplainable. What they need, though, is a reminder for us that life is not the meaningless chaos it seems to be. There is a loving Presence at work in the universe. They need for us to weep and hurt with them, as Jesus did at the grave of his friend. In short, they need us to be a people of the cross, a people whose God is not distant and blank but a God who instead loved the world enough to send his Son to bear in his own body the full measure of the curse of evil. In the cross, we see evil and horror. We also see that God is there. And in the empty tomb, we see that death does not get the last word.
Lord, we are stunned by the violence of hatred and our spirits are heavy with grief. It is beyond our understanding. We pray for the families of Marisol Lopez, Ana Pinon-Williams, Jessica Montague, Cynthia (Cindy) Watson, and Debra Cook, may they feel Your peace that surpasses all understanding. May they feel Your love and healing begin, may the five beautiful souls we have come to know in heart, mind, and soul, rest in Your forever love and peace.
We remember, Lord, the slenderness of the thread which separates life from death, and the suddenness with which it can be broken. Embrace all of us with Your love; give us hope in our confusion and bring peace to all. In the face of hate and violence, we will love one another. Amen.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is involved in GriefShare, an adult grief support group, and Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, at Catherine Catholic Church. For more information on either group, email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.com.
