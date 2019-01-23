LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Green Dragons’have an energetic new football coach for next season. A graduate of Eastern Tennessee State College, Carl “Bubba” White received word on Christmas Eve that he had been chosen to take over the football coaching responsibility at the high school.
A native of Tennessee, White played football for, and later, coached at Carson-Newman University. In addition to coaching, he will also be a member of the teaching staff at Lake Placid High School. Although his first day on the job won’t be until Jan. 28, White says he has already studied all the game tapes from last year. He noted that he’s seen some very good prospects and as far as his coaching role, White exclaimed that he had already “started the process.”
Some of his goals are to build up the roster by recruiting new players. His style will include more discipline and training. He wants to have a winning team.
Lake Placid High School Principal Kevin Tunning said that what earned White the job over the other 10 candidates was the way he presented his plan to strengthen the team’s defense. Instead of just explaining his defensive strategy, White did it with a marker and a board, detailing how he would line up his players on the field.
“That won the committee over,” Tunning commented.
Coach White was introduced to Green Dragons fans on Saturday night at the Bencherwarmers Ball, the annual fundraiser for the Lake Placid Athletic Association.
White told how excited he and his wife Erin are to be in Lake Placid. In fact, he said, his wife and their three children have never lived outside of Morristown, Tennessee. They are looking forward to experiencing their new culture.
