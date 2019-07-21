LAKE PLACID — Residential Lender Julie Whitmire recently celebrated her 30th anniversary at Wauchula State Bank. Whitmire is based at the bank’s downtown Lake Placid office, 102 E. Interlake Blvd.
“We appreciate Julie’s years of service,” said Wauchula State Bank President Donna McKown. “She has used her knowledge and experience to help countless residents acquire their homes. She always puts her customers first and believes service is our most important product.”
“l love helping make dreams come true and being part of life’s most important decisions,” Whitmire said.
A lifelong resident of Lake Placid, Whitmire began her banking career at Wauchula State Bank in 1989. She spent 10 years as a teller and 15 years as a loan secretary before becoming a residential lender five years ago. As a member of the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS), she carries a unique identifying number (803388). Customers gave her a five-star rating on Zillow, a leading real estate and rental marketplace website (www.zillow.com).
Whitmire, a Leadership Highlands graduate, completed the American Bankers Association Principles of Banking course. She is a former treasurer of the Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club and has worked on many projects and fundraisers for the club and the bank over the years. She is a strong supporter of the Habitat for Humanity and other community organizations. In her spare time, she enjoys hunting and boating.
