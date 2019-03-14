The recent guest column diatribe aimed at President Trump would be hilarious if it weren't so inane. It's completely understandable why the writer and his ilk cannot accept the fact that Trump won, since the Clinton camp was absolutely positive they had the election bought and paid for. What really sticks in their collective craws, however, is that the economy is strong, unemployment is low, business is booming, new construction is up, the borders are less porous, enemies of the U.S. are being marginalized and the guy responsible is truly making America great again.

The writer's most comical line was his admonition "to rid ourselves of these whining political charlatans and install, in their place, honorable men and women with the greatest potential for leadership ..." Just out of curiosity, is he referring to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the perpetually clueless Millennial who thinks capitalism is bad and the New Green Deal is good? Apparently she is now the new face of the Democrat party. Or perhaps he was referring to the two newly elected Muslim women, one of whom profanely attacked the president on live TV and the other who recently advocated for the destruction of Israel, the staunchest and most loyal ally the U.S. has today.

He can't possibly mean Nancy Pelosi, can he? What about Elizabeth Warren, who falsely claimed to be Native American, but has less Indian blood than my Golden Retriever? Cory Booker? Beto O'Rourke? Maxine Waters? Seriously?

How can anybody with any intelligence or love of country possibly suggest that these Democrats are "honorable men and women with the greatest potential for leadership?"

Ron Carmony

Sebring

