It’s hard to believe, probably more for me than you, but it is coming up on three years that I have been writing this weekly column. I am very thankful to the Highlands News-Sun for their willingness, as well as their patience and graciousness, in allowing me this privilege and honor. There are some changes on the horizon for me that I will be announcing very soon. For now, won’t you do a little reminiscing with me.
My very first column was about some of my experiences as a basketball coach and teacher. Since then, it seems like we’ve talked about virtually every conceivable topic dealing with life. Much of the space here has been occupied with ruminations on how to make the most of this life.
As I write this column, I am reminded again of how easy it is to forget how quickly time passes. Do you know that it’s been 6,395 days since the terrorist attacks of the Twin Towers? And, 6,395 days from now, we will be in the year 2036. If you were around for the attack of the Twin Towers, you understand what I’m talking about. So, I ask again, how are you spending the very precious time you have in this life?
Other topics that we’ve discussed are “If I died today, what would I regret not being able to do?,” “Health Fads,” “If I Had My Child to Raise Again,” and one of my favorites, “New Year’s Unresolutions.” I liked this particular column because rather than trying to keep a list of resolutions, you created a list of behaviors you’d like to stop. For instance, stop comparing yourself to others, stop running away from your problems, and stop lying to yourself. My goodness, there is so much power when you stop lying to yourself.
We’ve spent some time, too, sharing our thoughts on more somber topics like funerals and what a life well-lived looks like, definitions and importance of families, and taken a few looks at different worldviews and whether or not it’s possible to know what truth is. Winston Churchill describing it, “truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.” A great example of this, during World War II, was that in the hours leading up to the Normandy Beach landing by the Allies, hundreds of Dummy Paratroopers were dropped from planes. Each of the dummies had burlap sacks strapped to their backs with recordings of gunfire and exploding mortar rounds, adding to the authenticity of the simulated air attack.
I also love writing about how “older” people have persisted and after many years of hard work became “over-night successes.” People like JK Rowling, who at age 29 was a single parent living on welfare; at age 30, Harrison Ford was working as a carpenter; Samuel L. Jackson didn’t get his first movie role until he was 46 (he’s now played in over 100 films and has a net worth of over $7 billion); and Morgan Freeman, who didn’t get his first major movie role until he was 52.
So, what does all this mean? I don’t really know to be honest. Perhaps, it’s simply a reminder of a few of the undeniable truths in life: 1) your time is limited and incredibly valuable, 2) truth is discoverable but oftentimes obscured by dummies and noise, and 3) it’s not too late. It’s never too late.
