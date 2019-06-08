No. The title isn’t a typo.
Actually, it is compatibility at its best. Let’s look first at what wholeness is.
The dictionary describes it as being entire; complete. When we speak of being wholehearted about something, we are sincere and enthusiastic. We put ourselves entirely into the task or relationship.
The idea of being wholly committed to something or someone evokes character traits of stability, being well-rounded, thorough and enlightened.
My parents were wholly committed to each other for 69 years. Toward the end of those years, Dad continually blew out kisses to Mom and reminded her that he loved her. She in turn showed her love in affectionately taking excellent care of him as dementia took its toll.
Did they have some kind of super powers to remain committed to one another for all of those years?
Yes! I believe they did.
They had the presence of the Holy Spirit within their hearts nudging them and providing strength and courage to actively love one day at a time.
And Scripture says in Romans 8:11, NLT “The Spirit of God, who raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you.”
So that leads us to “holy.”
To be holy is to be set apart for a purpose. God says that he is holy and, therefore, we are to be holy, too.
That seems like a mighty tall order at first.
How can little me be holy like God? It doesn’t seem possible. And, yet, he is saying I should be.
Since God doesn’t ask anything of us that goes against his Word or for which he will not equip us, we can believe that if we seek him with the desire to be holy, he will empower us.
What does holiness look like? It puts God first, others next and ourselves last. Philippians 2: 3 & 4, NLT put it this way:
“Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too.”
Or as C.S. Lewis once said, “Not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.”
My parents weren’t perfect, but their hearts and efforts were ‘wholly holy.’
Superpowered – yes!
“This is the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead…” (Ephesians 1: 19b)… allowing us to share in his divine nature as seen in 2 Peter 1: 3-4.
So, let’s be ‘wholly holy’ committed to the Lord through his resurrection power living within us. Compatibility at its best. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
