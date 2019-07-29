SEBRING — County Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked Tuesday how traffic would navigate around a proposed roundabout at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
She also wanted to know how it was decided to have a roundabout instead of a traditional intersection with traffic signals.
According to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., not only does a roundabout handle traffic flow better at that spot than traffic signals, the hospital asked for one.
When Highlands Avenue in front of the hospital gets four-laned and renamed to “Sebring Parkway” in the next two years, part of the plan includes the installation of a two-lane roundabout at the hospital’s north entrance at Medical Center Avenue.
The four-lane road stood to take away front parking for the hospital at its outpatient center on the west side of the building.
The hospital property is owned by the county and contracted out to the company running the hospital.
In order to take that right of way from the hospital operations, the county made some concessions to the company running the hospital several years ago when the agreement was made.
Although the county engineer and company running the hospital have changed, Howerton said, the agreement remains in place.
Part of the agreement will involve setting up on the northwest corner of the property, setting the new main entrance there and having a roundabout at that site for smooth traffic flow.
The project will also have pedestrian crossings at the roundabout and at U.S. 27 for several reasons, but not the least of which is the pending construction of a Wawa station on the west side of the future Parkway, across from the hospital.
Tuck raised concerns about the placement of the roundabout and lack of rear-access roads to medical offices on the west side of the road.
She said it seemed that both doctors’ patients and Wawa customers might have to drive out to U.S. 27, even if they want to head north, because they would have no direct access to the roundabout.
Howerton said they won’t have to drive to the highway. The Parkway will have median cuts along for left-turn only lanes for both southbound and northbound traffic.
Southbound traffic will be able to enter the hospital at the current main entrance, which will remain open as a right-turn in, right-turn out access.
Northbound traffic will be able to turn left into the Wawa station’s north-end entrance.
Both sides will be able to make U-turns, when it’s safe to do so, Howerton said.
Other amenities planned for the HRMC site, will include a walking path around the south lawn, which will get excavated into a retention pond to meet Southwest Florida Water Management District requirements for drainage.
Tuck also asked why those who decided on a roundabout didn’t just choose a signalized intersection, or just stop signs for people pulling out of the hospital and simple left-turn lanes for those going in.
“I’ve never heard of an accident happening there,” Tuck said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We haven’t four-laned it, either,” said Commission Chair Jim Brooks.
Since the Florida Department of Transportation gave money for it, Brooks said, it makes sense to build that intersection as FDOT wants it.
Mainly, Howerton said, the issue was traffic flow, for a couple of reasons.
No traffic controls would have cars backing up waiting to turn out or in at a full median cut, increasing the likelihood of T-bone type crashes that tend to have worse injuries than side-to-side crashes.
As for a signal, Howerton said a roundabout keeps traffic moving at a steady pace, but a signal stops it and backs up cars.
There’s not enough room on either side to prevent cars from backing up into other nearby signalized intersections at U.S. 27 and at DeSoto Road, both of which will have to be improved to handle a higher traffic flow, according to plans by both Howerton and FDOT.
When asked whether or not the doctor’s offices on the west side of the road could create a rear access to reach Medical Way, a main rear-access road, Howerton said that would be up to the property owners and the city of Sebring.
Once plans get off the right of way for the Parkway, Howerton said, it comes under the city planners’ purview.
There is land there to make a connection to other streets, Howerton said, but it would require filling in a retention pond, and that would mean working with the water management district for alternative drainage and retention.
Why doesn’t Howerton have a roundabout planned for DeSoto Road?
For one thing, he said, the county has spent the last 20 years collecting right of way land at that location, including buying out at least three retirement homes in an adjacent mobile home park.
There’s not enough land there for a roundabout, Howerton said, without the county buying several more acres of citrus grove and maybe another house or two to make it work.
I've seen some pretty hair brained ideas come from city planners, bur roundabouts have to top the list. Some drivers can't even navigate a simple 'yield' sign so I see nothing but trouble with an unneeded roundabout.
