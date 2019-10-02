Today let’s touch base on fear. Fear of what? Just fear of the unknown.
As our world progresses and technology advances it can cause even the best of us to be a little fearful of change. So let’s look at something that most of us use. Let’s break it down just a little.
The phone. Most people have a cell phone. It is a rare individual or couple where someone does not have a cell phone. Cell phones have changed drastically over the years. They used to be as big as your foot, and then got as small as a fat lighter that flips open to getting bigger again with glass screens. The lustrous smart phones. A growing number of people have smart phones. Most people under the age of 50 have smart phones. I do see quite a few seniors however who still have “the Flip Phone.” WHY? Some people like the size. Others tell me, “I just want a phone to be a phone.’ I actually hear that a lot! Sometimes; I am told, “I want nothing to do with it...when I quit work I quit using computers and the like.” Others just get a panicked look and admit it scares them and that they wouldn’t be able to use one. We help our people!
With hearing instruments now having the ability to connect or “pair” to the phone it offers superior speech understanding when conversing on the phone. This connection also offers streaming of music directly into the hearing instruments wirelessly. You can listen to a PODCAST in your hearing instruments like you have a headset attached to your hearing aids. You can Listen to TED TALKS. Or perhaps check out YouTube. This is one of my favorites. Virtually anything you need to figure out how to do can be seen in a video on YouTube. It’s free! I Love It! You can research info on it too. I once watched a 4-minute video on how to fix the linkage on a 2005 Nissan Titan truck and within 15 minutes was driving out of the parking lot with it fixed!! YAY! I have researched convection ovens and watched some great videos. Currently, I have been learning some tips and tricks to my new Lowrance transducer on my boat. All are quick video’s and if you have hearing instruments paired to your compatible smart phone then they can stream that sound directly into your hearing instruments. In fact, because it is “streaming” only you can hear what you are listening too.
Sounds fun....right? Or does your chest tighten up? Got a little anxiety? Don’t let a smart phone fool you. It is a little computer. Never ran a computer...no biggie. Smart phones are indeed smart. They lead you to the next step. Really they do. Lets break it down just a little to help give you a better understanding...
The smart phone. Like all electronics; they have a power button. Usually on the side. Press and hold briefly and it will turn on. Now it is on and you have all those cute little colored boxes or emblems on the screen. These are called “APPs” (stands for Applications). You press the cute little pictures and they open up applications. The one that looks like an old style telephone handset is the phone of course. You press that and you will get an address book/telephone directory of your people or a dial pad where you can just press the numbers and dial. Just like a flip phone. After you dial you press the “green” picture of the phone. To hang up the phone press the “red phone”. Green is go... Red is Stop.
Easy right? If you have hearing instruments then we set the phone to automatically stream audio signals to the instrument. (We control this for you). What else can you do... well there is a cute little box (app) called “Google”. You press the Google app and you can either type a question about anything you need to know or speak to your phone and Google will search and not disappoint. You will get an appropriate answer to your question. There is a calendar on the phone. You can either look at it or simply by pressing the + sign you can add your appointments to it. Very convenient. You can also press the microphone assistant on your phone and ask it to add it to your phone... you don’t have to type a thing. I have a blind patient whose Apple iPhone is a life saver. She speaks to her phone and it adds to her calendar, gives her walking directions and also acts as her alarm clock. Many many things your phone can do for you. You can make it simple and just use it as a phone, or you can have a complex computer system at your beckon call.
Don’t be fearful of change. Of advancement. Think of your smart phone as a filing cabinet. When you press on the cute little App...you are just opening a drawer in the cabinet. When the app opens (Like the phone app) you are then pulling out a folder from the drawer that you opened. As you scroll through your contacts/friends you are really just flipping through pages in the folder that you pulled from the drawer. (Remember, computers and phones are just filing cabinets...that’s all)
Try something new. Stimulate your brain. Spark some new neurons. Help yourself ward off dementia. Get a smart phone. If you wear hearing instruments see if they can be compatible before you purchase a new phone. If you already have a smart phone...I urge you to explore it. There are games you can play. Lots. In fact; download HearCoach get some practice identifying speech in noise. (Good luck getting above level 4!!). Games like Solitaire and Word Cookie are fun. Simple yet great for the brain. Don’t let fear keep you from growing! #To Hear Better Is To Live Better!!
