Sebring is, by definition, a very small town. This classification brings a great vibe and creates a family amongst the residents of our town. We saw this first hand during Hurricane Irma, when everyone was making sure that their close friend had enough plywood or when they were helping the elderly woman down the road secure her home.
However, the downside of this rural area is that we are constraining ourselves to maintain this feeling.
I am a firm believer that evolution is key to survival and Sebring has not evolved in years, even with its massive potential. We have a massive tourism industry with the Sebring International Raceway and we have a state college just down the road, so why are we not using this to build our town for the better? Why is Downtown Sebring becoming an abandoned piece of our town and why are we having to drive nearly two hours to find entertainment for just as long?
As well as being a firm believer in evolution being key to survival, I also strongly believe that locally owned businesses are crucial to small towns like ours. Local businesses generate revenue that does not go to a CEO in another state, but rather stays in our town and gets put back in our town through our locally imposed taxes. It’s a tool to generate money for this town and improve it, so why aren’t we using it?
For example, Downtown Sebring could easily be filled with dozens of locally owned businesses. With the addition of the Soda Shop and Faded Cafe, we have seen an unprecedented amount of people turn to Downtown Sebring looking for a way to spend the afternoon.
If the local government were to encourage our local citizens to open their business, Downtown Sebring could become a bustling city center full of our citizens and a huge source of revenue for this town. It takes someone with a sustainable idea for a business to create a great business, but it also requires our local government to help find these people to make their idea become reality.
Many in power feel that Sebring is fine how it is and that it should be kept. This is mostly due to this paranoia that in order for our town to grow, we have to give up the classification of a small town and lose everything that comes with it.
This is a false mindset, and what those in power fail to see is what constraining Sebring is doing to public opinion of our town in our youth. To them, Sebring is slowly becoming a monotonous town that they want to leave as soon as they graduate. Because Sebring is not evolving, kids of all ages are wanting to leave as soon as they graduate, which will cause Sebring’s death.
Sebring does not have to become an enormous city like Miami, but it can easily become a town where our youth want to stay because of the amount of things there are to do. The goal is not to replace Sebring, but rather remodel it into a place in which every generation can find better ways to spend their afternoons.
Miguel Arceo is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.