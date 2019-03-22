As I read Joyce Terhaar’s Op-Ed piece last Friday, on dying newspapers, I was overcome with disbelief. She talked about newspapers losing revenue to tech giants causing almost “1,800 newspapers [to] close in the last 15 years.”
The tech giants aren’t causing the demise of the mainstream newspapers. Mainstream newspapers have been committing suicide for the last 20 years. What business could possibly survive by alienating half of its customers? What would happen to Apple’s customers if they advertised the new iPhone by questioning the president’s honesty with the headline “‘He said, he said’ — Who can you trust in Cohen-Trump saga?” Newspapers are no different than any other business. If you anger half of your customer base, eventually you will go out of business.
Newspapers have been allowing their journalists to stray from the facts and offer their own conclusions and biases. Have you noticed that you can tell the political affiliation of a journalist now just by reading one of their stories? I’m betting Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller are liberals. Jill and Zeke of AP, recently wrote a story headlined “Trump Issues First Veto After Rebuke of Border Order”. In it, these two “journalists” write as their opening sentence: “Unbowed by a congressional rebuke, President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday in a demonstration that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term.”
How do they know he was unbowed? How do they know that it was a demonstration that he is not through fighting? Was the wall really his “signature campaign promise”? I’ll decide that. Also, I’ll decide if it is largely unfulfilled. I don’t need or want their opinion on it.
Journalistically, that entire sentence could and should have been written without the innuendos as: President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday.
Their second sentence in the story: “Trump rejected an effort by Congress to block the emergency declaration he’d used to circumvent lawmakers as he tried to shake loose funds for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.” I’ll decide if he circumvented lawmakers. If the wall was his “signature campaign promise” and he won the election because of this promise why is it “his” wall? Wouldn’t it be more accurate to say it’s the voter’s wall? This was the first two sentences in a story filled with these kinds of disrespectful, biased, opinionated comments.
Newspapers are struggling because they are filled with garbage like the story above. Virtually every story from AP regarding Trump is slanted to the left. Reuters is not quite as bad. Let’s break it down factually. Trump was elected president. Therefore, most voters voted for Trump. Therefore if you consistently alienate everyone who voted for Trump you are driving off most voters (and a lot of non-voters). If newspapers want to increase readership, they need to demand and expect unbiased, clear and honest reporting from their journalists. Readers (or TV watchers) should not be able to determine a journalist’s political affiliation from a news story.
In her article, Terhaar says we can help by subscribing to a local newspaper. Then she talks about subsidies from Google and Facebook. Then she hints about subsidies from the government. So really, the bottom line for Joyce Terhaar is that in order for newspapers to be able to continue to slam conservatives, they need to be subsidized by everyone, including the government. I think Joyce may be a liberal.
Tim Dowling is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
I'm sorry if reported facts get in the way of the Right Wing narrative but facts are stubborn things. Factual reports on the actions and communications of the White House occupant doesn't make them 'biased' or liberally influenced. Your allegiance to this amateur fraud is commendable but the informed see the facts otherwise.
