We are a country of laws and regulations that are aimed to keep us safe. As Americans, we are accustomed to following the rules.
Permits are another form of control. Such as a permit to work, a permit to repair or maintenance activities. They are allowed to start after safety can be defined.
So I ask you, why no permit was needed for Sebring's gun show? Location being across the street from our high school. Why?
Karen Emery
Sebring
