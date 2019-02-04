We are a country of laws and regulations that are aimed to keep us safe. As Americans, we are accustomed to following the rules.

Permits are another form of control. Such as a permit to work, a permit to repair or maintenance activities. They are allowed to start after safety can be defined.

So I ask you, why no permit was needed for Sebring's gun show? Location being across the street from our high school. Why?

Karen Emery

Sebring

