Some obviously believe it is acceptable to kill unborn children. I do not, even though the Supreme Court of this great country has approved killing unborn children.
My wonderful wife of 65 ½ years was an illegitimate baby born in Ann Arbor, Michigan and adopted by a Rochester, New York couple. Her birth mother also lived in Rochester, New York and kept close track of her growing up. Her daughter was an excellent musician and graduated from MSU with a degree in music.
We met to the state hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan where we were both employed.
I lost her after 65 ½ years of marriage, of which I am waiting, I am waiting for the Lord to take me home and (hopefully) we will be together again.
Charles Marr
Avon Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I"m hoping for that as well. What does women's reproductive rights have to do with your marriage?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.