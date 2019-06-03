Some obviously believe it is acceptable to kill unborn children. I do not, even though the Supreme Court of this great country has approved killing unborn children.

My wonderful wife of 65 ½ years was an illegitimate baby born in Ann Arbor, Michigan and adopted by a Rochester, New York couple. Her birth mother also lived in Rochester, New York and kept close track of her growing up. Her daughter was an excellent musician and graduated from MSU with a degree in music.

We met to the state hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan where we were both employed.

I lost her after 65 ½ years of marriage, of which I am waiting, I am waiting for the Lord to take me home and (hopefully) we will be together again.

Charles Marr

Avon Park

