LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Dec. 1 off of Parker Island Road, 843 happy revelers were in attendance for the 15th annual Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club World Famous Wild Game Dinner.
It was a beautiful night in an, as always, excellent location. And food; food, galore. There was something to suit every set of taste buds. From corn on the cob and swamp cabbage, to venison, gator tail and frog legs. For the more adventurous, there were exotic dishes such as African pheasant and ostrich chili. To top it all off, deserts such as snake cake, guava cobbler and apple crisp were available.
Music was provided by Josh Blevins Band from Lake Wales who covered a wide array of country favorites from some of the biggest country legends. The band was well received and held the attention of the audience throughout the evening, many of whom worked off their full bellies by dancing out in front of the stage.
Joel Me’Hoff and James Rosalez have been coming for about five years. Me’Hoff said, “Tonight is awesome. I love it every year.”
Lewis Demoss, who came with friends Becki Graham and George Rudolf, enthusiastically said, “I came late but I’m having a blast.” Another wild gamer, Cindy Marshall, said between laughs, “I’m having a great time.”
In addition to great food and great music, as always, part of the festivities included door prizes, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Some of the items up for auction were a Briggs & Stratton 20 kilowatt generator, and two Fender guitars, one autographed by The Beach Boys and the other signed by members of The Eagles.
“We start in March, planning this,” said Norma Rizer, treasurer for the event. “The co-chairs were Jennifer McGee, president of the Rotary Club this year, and Mary Birge, the immediate past president.”
The Wild Game Dinner is a major fundraising project of The Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club as well as one of the biggest annual events in Lake Placid and all of Highlands County.
“We try to give back all we can to the community,” Rizer said. “I believe that this might have been our biggest financial year ever, and we are delighted to say that.”
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
For more information on The Wild Game Dinner or The Noon Rotary Club, visit lpnr.com.
