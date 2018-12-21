Wild turkeys are considered to be a “prey species” and have evolved as a common food source for numerous animals. In Florida, turkey eggs, young, and adults are preyed on by such animals as bobcats (Lynx rufus), raccoons (Procyon lotor), skunks (Mephitis mephitis and Spilogale putorius), opossum (Didelphis virginiana), fox (Vulpes vulpes and Urocyon cinereoargenteus), coyotes (Canis latrans), armadillos (Dasypus novemcinctus), crows (Corvus spp.), owls, hawks, bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), and a variety of snakes. Wild turkeys have adapted to being a prey species in part by having a high reproductive potential. Hens have the capacity to lay large clutches of eggs. In an extensive Florida study, the average clutch size was found to be 10.3 eggs. If a nest is destroyed or disturbed, especially during the egg laying or early incubation period, the hen will often renest. Turkeys are also polygamous, with males capable of breeding multiple females, which further aids in reproductive potential.
The breeding season of the wild turkey in Florida begins in late winter and lasts through early summer. It is triggered by increasing day length and the advance of warmer weather. Males often start gobbling and displaying in January and February and will generally continue into May. Females are generally not receptive for breeding at the initial onset of male breeding activities. Also, while gobbling may begin earlier in south Florida than other parts of the state, Williams (1991) reported that nesting chronology for the peninsular part of the state is generally the same, and that the nesting season is probably only about a week later in the Florida panhandle and along the Georgia/Florida line.
The nesting season in Florida is generally mid March through June.
Turkey hens create a slight depression on the ground in thick vegetation in which to lay their clutch of eggs.
Laying takes place for about two weeks during which time a single egg is generally deposited in the nest each day. The hen begins continuous incubation after the final egg is laid, and incubation generally lasts 26-28 days. Hens are most susceptible to predation during the incubation period as the hen remains on the nest both night and day, with only limited recesses taken from the nest. Hens provide the sole care for nests and successfully hatched broods. Brood rearing begins with the hatching process, which also results in the poults being “imprinted” to the female, creating a strong social bond between the hen and poults.
The hen and brood, normally leave the nest within 24 hours of hatching. As a further adaptation to the threat of predation, turkey poults develop limited flight capability by the time that they are eight days old and normally begin roosting in trees at about two weeks of age. Roosting in trees affords young turkeys greater protection from predators and by three weeks of age their chance of survival increases considerably. Feeding comprises the bulk of their activity with insects making up the majority of a young poult’s diet but seed heads and other plant material are important as well.
Brood-range size increases over time and is quite variable, but will generally encompass 300 to 600 acres during the summer. Seasonal and annual home ranges of wild turkeys are also quite variable and largely depend on the quality of the habitat. Annual home ranges may vary from 350 to 1,500 acres, but may exceed 2,000 acres in poor quality habitat.
High mortality is a significant aspect of turkey life history, and its role as a prey species is well illustrated by the fact that only approximately 50% of nests will be successful and of the poults produced from the successful nests, only about 30% will survive beyond two weeks of age. While survival increases substantially after three weeks of age, a turkeys overall life expectancy is still only about 18 months. Reports exist, however, of banded turkeys living beyond 10 years of age. The primary habitat components for the wild turkey are: roosting, nesting, brood rearing, summer foraging, fall and winter foraging, and escape-cover. Roosting habitat consists of forested areas that provide a “screening effect” such that turkeys are not readily observable or approachable by predators, and are protected somewhat from adverse weather. Preferred roosting habitat generally consists of cypress or pine trees in close proximity to or over water, but turkeys will use a wide range of trees for roosting depending on location and the level of disturbance by humans.
Nesting habitat is normally composed of fairly dense ground-cover vegetation, approximately 3 feet in height, which provides concealment for an incubating hen in all directions. Low growing saw palmetto or other vegetation with similar structure is generally used for nest sites. Nests are often found in old fallow fields, hayfields, weedy edges of hammocks, trails, and pastures, and in debris within pine stands or under fallen trees as well. Nesting habitat is generally not lacking in Florida. Brood rearing and summer foraging habitat are similar and are generally the habitat components that are most limiting, especially in Florida. Hens seek grassy, open areas with abundant insects and nearby escape cover for raising their broods. Good brood habitat generally consists of open areas with a grassy or herbaceous ground cover 1 to 3 feet in height within relative close proximity to escape cover. The vegetation should allow the poults to move unimpeded, but allow the hen to see over the vegetation to detect approaching danger. While the structure of summer foraging habitat is similar to brood rearing habitat, the proximity of nearby escape cover is not as important as turkeys attain adult size and mobility.
Fall and winter foraging habitat generally consists of forested areas, especially hardwood hammocks, bottomland hardwoods, wooded swamps, cypress woods and mixed pine / hardwood habitats. The edges of these forested habitats where they join fields and other open areas are important as well, especially in the fall and late winter period. During this time period acorns and other mast are important components of a turkeys diet. It should be noted that turkeys prefer wooded areas where they are able to see approximately 100 yards at turkey eye level to detect approaching danger and thus, forested areas with dense groundcover would not be preferred by turkeys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.