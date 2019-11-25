LAKE PLACID — Playing their fourth game of the week, Lake Placid hosted McKeel Academy Friday night in girls basketball action. McKeel took the victory 41-28 over the Green Dragons.
"We played four games this week," said Lake Placid Coach Calvin Sanders. "Four games. Tough teams. So I think my team was a little exhausted, but they gave their best. We will be all right."
The Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead on two baskets by Javia Thompson and a 3-pointer by Jalynn Thompson before McKeel could get on the scoreboard. McKeel's Raley Brown and Hannah Hammonds each scored a basket for their team. At the end of the first quarter, the Dragons led 10-4.
The second quarter saw McKeel's Brown ignite her team with her determined play. Brown scored 12 of her teams 16 points in the second quarter. She hit two of her 3 pointers in this quarter.
The Green Dragons' Javia Thompson was the lone scorer in the second quarter for Lake Placid with seven points. McKeel led 20-17 over the Green Dragons at the half.
In the third quarter, McKeel took to controlling the game. Brown, Hammonds and Desiree Rodriguez would slow the tempo down. They took most of the time off the clock with efficient passing and shot selection. McKeel would lead 28-23 heading into the final quarter.
McKeel dominated the fourth quarter. They would outscore the Dragons 13-5 and take the victory 41-28 as they outplayed the tired Green Dragons down the stretch.
"We are still in the process of learning," Sanders said. "We got a lot of young players that don't have the experience. So we are still in that process of learning and learning to play together."
McKeel was led in scoring by Raley Brown with 23 points as teammate Hannah Hammonds contributed six points.
Javia Thompson led Lake Placid with 18 points and Jalynn Thompson added five points.
Lake Placid travels to Ft. Meade today to take on the Miners at 7:30 p.m.
Then they get a break with the Thanksgiving holiday. Their next game will be a home game on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. against Sebring.
