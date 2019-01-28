AVON PARK – The Avon Park boys basketball team was unable to hold onto a slim fourth quarter lead in a 65-51 loss to the McKeel Wildcats on Friday night in a key Class 5A-District 8 game.
The loss dropped the Red Devils to 11-7 on the season and 5-2 in the district, while the Wildcats improved to 16-1 and 6-0.
“We had our opportunities,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora. “McKeel shot the ball well from the perimeter. They came out in the third and hit back to back threes and another later in the quarter and we turned the ball over and dug ourselves a hole.”
In a battle for first place in the district and a chance for the number one seed in the upcoming district tournament, Avon Park came out poised as it started the game taking a 10-2 lead, six points by Malcolm Dewberry and four by Rickey Lovette.
Lovette added seven more points in the first quarter though McKeel was able to slice the Red Devil’s lead to three, 17-14 as they headed to the second quarter.
The second quarter became a defensive battle in which the number of fouls called on Avon Park resulted in McKeel taking nine free throws, making five.
Despite the Red Devils holding McKeel from scoring an actual basket for the first seven minutes of the second quarter, Avon Park was able to score 10 points, eight by Dewberry, as they held a 27-18 lead with less then a minute left in the half.
With 39 seconds left in the half, Walter Kemp made McKeel’s first bucket in the quarter and with five seconds left, Matthew Sheffield hit a 3-pointer to cut Avon Park’s lead back to three, 27-24, heading into the half.
Sheffield came out in the third with a 3-pointer to tie the game to start the second half. The Wildcats scored the first eight points to extend their lead to 32-27 over the Red Devils.
The Red Devils were able to slow the Wildcats down as they outscored McKeel 11-6 over the next six minutes to regain the lead by the end of the third, 39-38.
The Red Devils, leading 43-41, fell victim to a 10-point scoring burst by the Wildcats before Avon Park’s Dylan Page hit a 3-pointer to stop the drought and keep the Red Devils within five points, 51-46, with five minutes left in the game.
The number of fouls called on Avon Park, which included two technical fouls, quickly changed the complexion of the game in the final minutes.
The first technical foul put the Wildcats up by nine after they got the ball back, 55-46.
The second technical foul came right after Kyron Martel hit a 3-pointer for the Red Devil’s to get back within six, 57-51 with 2:38 left in the game.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Avon Park was called for charging on a drive to the basket, after Martel’s 3-pointer. Avon Park was also called for blocking on a similar play as McKeel drove to the basket.
On top of that, Avon Park was called for another technical foul on what was reportedly when the referee did not like the demeanor of an Avon Park player after the foul was called for blocking.
“At that point it was a six-point game,” said O’Hora. “Their bucket went in, then the three free throws, then they got the ball back and we are down by double digits.”
In less than a minute, the Red Devils six-point deficit went to 13, 64-51 as the Wildcats won the game 65-51.
McKeel took 30 shots from the free throw line, making 19, compared to Avon Park’s seven attempts, making all seven.
Sheffield led the Wildcats with a game-high 27 points, shooting 10 for 11 at the line and three 3-pointers.
Dewberry led the Red Devils with 26 and Lovette scored 19 in the loss.
Avon Park will play its last home game of the season against Frostproof on Thursday night.
