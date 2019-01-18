SEBRING – After a hard-fought battle the Sebring Blue Streaks came up short against Class 6A-District 10 foe Hardee by a final score of 52-42 on Tuesday night.
The loss dropped the Blue Streaks to 4-12 overall and 0-5 in district play.
“It was a tough game,” said Sebring Coach Jackie Childs. “They played well in the first and second periods but the third and fourth quarters is where we need to work a little bit harder, especially on our free throws. To me they played a fantastic game in the first two periods. It just seems like we have to get more intensity in the third and fourth quarters. We did miss a lot of free throws.”
The Blue Streaks jumped into the lead early in the first period. Genisis Gonzalez netted a 3-pointer with 4:40 left in the first quarter for Sebring. Johneisha Rowe put up a layup giving the Blue Streaks a 5-2 lead with 3:50 left in the period. Isabella Lambert made a basket expanding the Blue Streaks lead to 7-2.
The Wildcats rallied to tie the game at 7 and then claimed a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Hardee has some big girls,” said Childs. “Isabella Lambert made their biggest girl miss some shots. She did a great job tonight keeping Rachel St. Fort from scoring. Isabella is hurting and is tired but she did a great job. Genesis Gonzalez is back and did a great job tonight. Johneisa Rowe did a great job tonight also. We only have six players right now so they play the entire game but they all did a great job. They gel together really well. We are a few players short because we lost a couple of players when the referees saw one thing and the video showed something else. We can’t argue with them we just turned in the video and hopefully the FHSAA will review it. I think that would have made a difference tonight.”
Sebring regained control in the second period. MyKerriya Brown rebounded for Sebring and also added a layup to bring the Blue Streaks within a point with a score of 12-11.
The Wildcats widened the gap with a layup by Kyra Wilson and a 3-pointer from Jalynn Thompson to bring the score to 17-11. Sebring cut the deficit with Rowe sinking a 3-pointer and adding a jump shot. The Wildcats’ A’Zaria Rivers built Hardee’s lead with a 3-pointer to make it 20-16.
The Blue Streaks took the lead with a 3-pointer by Gonzalez and a layup by Rowe to make it 21-20 with :54 seconds left in the half.
Hardee reclaimed the lead with a jump shot by Eboni Lamy. The Blue Streaks took the lead once more with Emily Bible sinking a basket at the buzzer giving Sebring a 23-22 lead at the end of the first half.
“I think the team did very well tonight,” said Isabella Lambert. “We are short on teammates so we played our hearts out tonight with no breaks but we did very well and I am very happy with my team.”
The Wildcats take back the lead in the third period. Lamy made a layup for Hardee claiming a 24-23 lead. Sebring’s Isabella Lambert struggled at the free throw line putting up only one of four shots tying the game at 24 with 6:09 left in the third.
Javia Thompson and Rachel St. Fort each made free throws giving the Wildcats a 26-24 lead. Jalynn Thompson netted a 3-pointer furthering Hardee’s lead to 29-24 with 5:20 left in the period.
Brown made a layup for the Blue Streaks cutting the deficit to 29-26. The Wildcats expanded their lead with Javia Thompson putting up five points and Destinee Baker contributing three points giving Hardee a 37-26 lead.
The Blue Streaks rallied to come within a point. Gonzalez made 3-pointer off the glass with 1:56 left in the period. Brown made one of two free throws. Gonzalez charged down court for a layup. Rowe also charged down court for an easy layup and added another bucket for Sebring chopping the deficit to 37-36.
Sebring’s Gonzalez made a layup and added a free throw bringing the score to 40-37 with Hardee holding the lead. Gonzalez led Sebring with 14 points.
Lambert contributed a free throw. Rowe stole the ball several times from the Wildcats and contributed 13 points for the night.
Hardee created a 48-40 lead and Sebring’s Brown made a shot off the backboard narrowing the deficit to 48-42. Brown put up a total of 7 points for the Blue Streaks. The Wildcats added to their lead in the final minute of the game to clinch the 52-42 victory over the Blue Streaks.
“We are going to work on the 2-3 defense,” Childs said. “They have to move and rotate. We did it in the first and second quarter but lost it in the third and fourth. We have to work on that and free throws big time. We have a lot of work to do. My girls are scrappy and never give up. They put it all on the line.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will be back in action on Monday when they host the Frostproof Bulldogs at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.