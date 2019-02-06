WAUCHULA – The Avon Park Red Devils fell to the Hardee Wildcats, 60-57, in their final regular season game of the season to finish the year with a 12-9 record.
“We held their best two players in check tonight and tried to make their role players step up,” said Avon Park Head Coach Marty O’Hora. “But we had some unfortunate calls down the stretch and they made their free throws.”
Malcolm Dewberry carried the Red Devils in the first quarter, scoring 11 of Avon Park’s 14 points, with Leroy Small hitting a 3-pointer.
At the end of the first quarter, the Red Devils found themselves trailing the Wildcats 17-14.
Avon Park clamped down on the Wildcats in the second quarter, holding Hardee to just eight points. A pair of free throws by Dylan Page just before the half gave the Red Devils a 27-26 lead at the intermission.
The Wildcats quickly recaptured the lead to start the third quarter as Cody Helms sank three consecutive free throws in what would be the first of five lead changes,
Hardee opened up four-point leads a couple of times, each time the Red Devils responded to either retake the lead or tie the game.
With Hardee leading 33-29 halfway through the third, Dewberry scored the Red Devil’s next eight points. A pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to give Avon Park the lead at 34-33 and another basket to put the Red Devils up 36-35.
Another free throw by Dewberry tied the game at 37 with two minutes left in the third.
Trailing 43-39 with 20 seconds left in the third, baskets by Travis Hill and Dewberry tied the game at 43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hardee opened up a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter, 49-43, before the Red Devils responded with eight points, to retake the lead at 51-49 with three minutes to play.
The lead swapped back and fourth, Avon Park 53-51, Hardee 55-53 with the Red Devils taking a 57-56 lead off of two baskets by Dewberry with 28 seconds left in the game.
The game ended on free throws by Hardee, making four straight, and a questionable call on Avon Park’s final possession with eight seconds on the clock that left Page on the floor and the Red Devils called for a foul that gave the ball back to Hardee with two seconds left to preserve the 60-57 win for the Wildcats.
“Our player gets tackled in a tie game,” said O’Hora. “They don’t call a foul, I don’t know what else to say. They got a lot of loose balls, that and we did not rebound very well tonight.”
The Wildcats had three players reach double digits in scoring, Myron Refore with 19, Jean Youte and Helms with 15 each.
Dewberry led Avon Park with a game-high 32 points in the loss with Leroy Small adding 9.
Avon Park will open up the Class 5A-District 8 tournament against Tenoroc next Tuesday.
