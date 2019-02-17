LAKELAND – McKeel Academy took an early lead and never looked back in rolling to a 65-44 win over Avon Park in Friday night’s Class 5A-District 8 championship game.
The loss dropped Avon Park’s record to 13-10 on the season. The Red Devils will play a regional quarterfinal on the road this week.
McKeel came out strong to take a 10-4 lead. Avon Park’s Kyron Martel made a basket and the Wildcats answered with a 3-pointer to make it 16-9 with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
Avon Park cut the deficit with a layup by Martel and a 3-pointer by Malcolm Dewberry. The Wildcats made a layup and Dewberry was sent to the line where he went two-for-two making the score 18-16.
McKeel’s Hardy made a 3-pointer expanding the Wildcats lead to 21-16. Dewberry was fouled and made one of two free throws. At the buzzer, McKeel’s Jakeese Kemp scored from halfcourt to give the Wildcats a 24-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats continued to build their lead in the second period. Brayden Longaberger netted a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Avon Park went on a run with Dewberry making a basket, Rickey Lovette netted a pair of jump shots and Pierce added a bucket narrowing the deficit to 27-25.
McKeel widened the gap with a basket and a 3-pointer. Dewberry banked a shot and McKeel answered with a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 35-27 lead at halftime.
McKeel extended its lead in the third period with a pair of baskets. Avon Park’s Dewberry sank a 3-pointer bringing the score to 39-30 with 6:22 left in the third.
McKeel expanded its lead to 45-30. Dylan Page netted a 3-pointer for Avon Park. The Wildcats made a pair of jump shots and three free throws to make the score 52-33 at the end of the third quarter.
The Red Devils did not give up and continued to battle in the fourth period. McKeel expanded its lead with a layup, a dunk and a pair of free throws giving the Wildcats a commanding 58-33 lead.
Dewberry made a shot off the glass and was fouled on the play. Dewberry sank his free throw as part of his team-high 23 points.
Lovette added a shot off the glass for Avon Park narrowing the deficit to 58-38 with 5:00 left in the game.
Lovette went two-for-two at the line and Dewberry made a layup but Avon Park still trailed 61-42.
Travis Hill made a jump shot. McKeel was sent to the line after two technical fouls and made all four of the free throws to seal the victory.
Despite the loss, Avon Park will travel to play a regional quarterfinal on the road against the District 7 champion.
