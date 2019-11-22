AVON PARK — On Tuesday evening the Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Hardee Wildcats in a weightlifting meet. The Wildcats defeated the Red Devils in the meet 53-16 but Avon Park placed high in several individual weight classes.
“Due to us not having enough girls on the team, it is not possible for us to win the actual meet, but we can win in the weight classes,” stated Avon Park Coach Pakitta Wells-Felix. “I feel with each meet my girls are doing better and better. They are learning more and more each day and I think they will be ready for districts.”
Angelica Baustia benched 110 pounds, then clean and jerked 100 for a total of 210, placing her in first in the 110-weight class for the Red Devils.
In the 119-weight class, Avon Park's Sonia Rodriguez placed third with a 60-pound bench and a 55-pound clean and jerk for a total of 115 pounds.
Also placing in third for the Red Devils was Kiarah Abeu, who benched 70 pounds and clean and jerked 75 pounds for a total of 140 pounds.
The 199-weight class was won by Avon Park's Simathe Williams with a 140-pound bench and a 135-pound clean and jerk for an impressive total of 275 pounds.
In the unlimited weight class, Avon Park's Randeejha Williams totaled an incredible 235 pounds when she benched 130 pounds and then clean and jerked 105 pounds. Coming in third for the Red Devils was Namoi McFarlene with a total of 185 pounds with a bench of 100 pounds and a clean and jerk of 95 pounds.
The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Monday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
