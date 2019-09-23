By JIM TAYLOR
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils football team lost at home on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park to the Hardee Wildcats 54-0 to drop to 0-4 on the season as they continue to not only search for their first win of the season, but also their first points, as they have now suffered four consecutive shutouts.
The Wildcats set the tone on their opening drive, displaying their speed advantage as quarterback Caden Dunlap danced through the Red Devil defense while throwing screen passes to the left, then right to spread out the Avon Park defense.
Dunlap capped off the first drive that went 66 yards on six plays with a 5-yard run to put the Wildcats up 7-0.
The Red Devils defense forced and recovered a Wildcat fumble on Hardee’s next possession, only to turn the ball over on the next play via an interception by the Wildcats.
Hardee capitalized with the short field, going 42 yards in four plays, scoring on a 21-yard pass from Dunlap to Myron Refoure to increase their lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.
While the Avon Park continued to struggle to find their identity, the Wildcats scored three more times in the second quarter.
The first being on a 1-yard run by Ellis Hodges, the second on a 55-yard punt return and the third right before the end of the half on a 75-yard pass from Dunlap to Quintin Lindsey to give the Wildcats a 35-0 lead at the half.
With a running clock in the second half, Avon Park turned the ball over twice on lost fumbles, as Hardee tacked on three more touchdowns, including one after calling a timeout leading 48-0 to stop the clock with less than two minutes left in the game to make the final score 54-0.
Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton noted that it is harder to be a coach during this period than a player.
“I talk every week about the effort these kids give,” said Albritton. “They never quit. That team is a year ahead where we want to be. We made a lot of mistakes and they capitalized on it. It is hard when we work hard all week and it does not show on Friday night. We are better than 54-0.”
History leads credence to what Albritton stated as back in 2012 and 2013, the Wildcats beat the Red Devils 37-0 and 54-0, by 2015, the Red Devils beat Hardee in the first of three consecutive years. Last year Hardee won 39-0 and Friday 54-0.
The Red Devils will be home this Friday as they will be doing their homecoming against a tough Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors team who is sporting a 3-1 record, with their only loss coming to Lake Placid to start the season.
