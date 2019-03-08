AVON PARK – The Hardee softball team came out swinging and never let up in rolling to a 24-2 win over Avon Park in the Class 5A-District 10 opener on Tuesday night.
Hardee jumped on top in the first inning and refused to let the Red Devils get back in the contest.
Avon Park dropped to 1-4 for the season and 0-1 in district play.
“I think we gave it away,” said Avon Park Assistant Coach Shavonna Vasquez. “We came in with the same record and I don’t think they did anything fancy. Hardee had a nice pitcher as always. We had too many errors on routine plays. We gave it away, they did not earn the win tonight. We had good throws from outfield to home plate, several good plays and I think a lot of plays were overlooked on the umpires part.”
The Wildcats came out hot in the top of the first inning and pushed 13 runs across the plate.
Hardee added another five runs in the top of the second inning to give the Wildcats an overwhelming 18-0 lead.
Avon Park narrowed its deficit in the bottom of the second inning.
Thalia Sanchez drew a walk and Shelby Jacobsen hit a ground ball into right field for a single. Sanchez and Jacobsen both advanced on a passed ball. Makayla Painter hit a pop fly into right field driving home Sanchez for an RBI to bring the score to 18-1.
Yazmin Lozado hit a fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop sending Jacobsen home for an RBI to cut the deficit to 18-2.
The Wildcats expanded their lead in the top of third inning. Hardee added six more runs to go up by a score of 24-2.
Avon Park failed to score any more runs and the game was called because of the mercy rule.
“We have to come out stronger in our next game, work harder together,” said Assistant Coach Vasquez. “We have a young group but we are not making excuses for them. I just think we have to want to win. We are going to practice hard and prepare mentally. I think that is the battle. We have the physicality to come out and win every time. Coming out and being prepared mentally is going to make a big difference. This was Thalia Sanchez’s first game pitching against Hardee and she did amazing. Makayla Painter comes in and does her job every time. She did amazing as well.”
Avon Park will host the McKeel Academy Wildcats on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 5A-District 10 contest.
