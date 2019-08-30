SEBRING — Highlands County was already under a deadline before Hurricane Dorian started forming.
Over the course of the last 12 months or more, the county’s Road & Bridge Department has paved a four-lane divided highway southeast from Memorial Drive at College Drive for 4.3 miles to the 90-degree turn on Sebring Parkway.
The stretch between the points is finished, for the most part, according to Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
A one-lane roundabout sits at the Memorial Drive junction, while a two-lane roundabout is currently under construction to replace the 90-degree turn.
It’s unknown whether that will finish on time now since Dorian will force crews to stop construction and focus on pre-storm preparations and post-storm recovery.
That would be a problem, given that the Florida Department of Transportation gave Highlands County a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, to finish the Parkway or face having to return $3 million of state transportation funding on the project, which amounts to between one quarter to a third of the project cost.
For now, Highlands County Traffic Operations will plan to remove the relatively lightweight traffic barricades and barrels just prior to the arrival of Dorian, to prevent those items from becoming debris in the storm, according to Howerton.
Motorists are still advised to avoid the area of the roundabout after the storm, as it will not be passable as a paved road. The road base will likely not even be passable as an unpaved road, after being lashed by a hurricane.
The detour will remain in effect for Sebring Parkway traffic, to have westbound/outbound traffic coming from downtown Sebring divert to Lakeview Drive at Home Avenue and to have eastbound/inbound traffic divert to Lakeview at Ben Eastman Road.
Access to Lakeview from the Parkway is also available at two other points, at Shontee Avenue and at Scenic Highway.
After the storm, motorists are warned to beware of possible standing water on the Parkway, especially in the area immediately west of Scenic Highway.
Once the roundabout is finished, motorists will have a three-way intersection that functions the same before and after a storm, Howerton said, because it won’t need electricity for traffic signals.
County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said county officials are quite certain that if the Parkway project is delayed past the end of the year because of severe weather or disaster, they are certain FDOT will approve an extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.