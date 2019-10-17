“Our long national nightmare is over.” These are the words of Gerald Ford as he assumed the presidency after Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace.
Will Vice President Mike Pence utter similar words in the near future? It is a very real possibility.
Larry Power
Sebring
Trump 2020.
I doubt it. With Trump gone, there is no benefit to Pence taking over. He's just Trump with a smoother demeanor.
