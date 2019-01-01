SEBRING — A loss of a member of the community leaves a hole, but when that person is a law enforcement officer, that hole gets pretty big.
It’s not just because that person has family of his or her own. That person is part of a big family of badges and uniforms, both within that agency and throughout the state and nation.
Still, those who knew him first and closest have felt the loss the worst.
Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr.’s younger brother, School Resource Deputy Kevin Gentry, misses his brother’s tendency to be a “smart aleck,” always joking with people.
“If you didn’t know where you stood with him, then you didn’t really know him,” Kevin Gentry said. “He let you know where you stood.”
Their 3-year-old niece, Jaelyn Harrison, has wanted to call Uncle William on the phone and take a family vacation to visit him in heaven.
When it was William Gentry’s 41st birthday on Nov. 3, she drew him a picture and bought him a birthday balloon. With no way to mail it to heaven, they tied the picture to the balloon and let it go to him.
When he was alive and on duty, William Gentry drove a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer. Every time one drives by, she waves and wonders why Uncle William won’t stop to visit.
She often had her kitchen play set ready for her two deputy uncles. Her father, Jonathan Harrison, said he’s sat down with her to play “lunch,” and she’d hand him a plate, but would have another ready and would tell him not to touch it.
“That’s for Uncle William,” she said.
William J. Gentry Jr. died May 7, 2018, after being shot by Joseph Edward Ables, a 69-year-old resident of Lake Placid. Gentry had walked over to Ables’ house, after talking with a neighbor, to get his side of a dispute involving a cat.
Allegedly, Ables had shot the woman’s cat.
Also, Ables, a Vietnam veteran, allegedly suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Ables, in arrest reports, said he recalled a man coming to his door with a gun belt with a gun, but contends “he blacked out and remembers nothing.”
The report said he shot Gentry with a .22-caliber handgun, which he allegedly had on him the Sunday night of May 6, 2018 when Gentry knocked on his door to talk with him.
Ables faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, and tampering with evidence.
He also was initially charged with a violation of probation, although that charge no longer appears on the Highlands County Criminal Court records.
The state of Florida is seeking the death penalty against Ables. He is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Stephen Houchin and represented by Julia Williamson and Blair Allen from the Public Defender’s Office.
Williamson and Allen have depositions scheduled for Jan. 30, 2019, and no court date set, as of yet.
Since his death in May, Gentry has gone on to help nearly 200 people through organ and tissue donations.
On May 10, a procession of more than 100 law enforcement vehicles escorted the ambulance carrying his body back from Tampa through Polk County to Highlands County.
His public funeral on May 15, 2018 brought Gov. Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, along with more than 2,000 officers from municipal, state and federal agencies.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said he prayed each day since becoming sheriff he would not “join the fraternity” of those who lost an officer.
“On May 7, I did just that. It was my worst nightmare come true,” Blackman said.
Highlands County went 10 years without losing an officer to death while on duty. The most recent was Avon Park Police Officer Marc Wilbur on Dec. 25, 2008, to a heart attack.
Before him, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Sottile was shot and killed Jan. 12, 2007, during a traffic stop on U.S. 27, north of Lake Placid.
The shooter has since been tried and sentenced.
The Sheriff’s Office went almost 23 years without losing anyone. Capt. Robert Hopton and Inspector James Rodgers died in a plane crash on July 19, 1995.
“It was the worst day of my life,” retired sheriff Howard Godwin said of it. “Absolutely the worst day of my life. I certainly know what (Sheriff) Paul (Blackman) went through.”
Godwin, like Blackman, had help, talking with military officers and praying.
“It is a tremendous responsibility, whether you want it or not: Just like a parent, you know,” Godwin said. “It’s a guilt-like feeling. You wish you could have prevented it. Then you have to turn it loose.”
Godwin said he also lost Lt. Fred Fisher on an Easter Sunday not long after losing Hopton and Rodgers. It was a wreck on U.S. 27, near where Sottile would make a traffic stop 20 years later.
Fisher was in a sheriff’s vehicle, but not on duty, Godwin said.
The earliest recorded officer death on duty in Highlands County was Sebring Police Sgt. Jimmie Roger Moore, who died June 30, 1976, in a car crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.