William P. Touhy
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of William P. Touhy, 79, on May 2, 2019, at AdventHeath Sebring. Bill was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York. He spent his youth there with his mother, Mary Jane; father, Patrick, and two sisters, Eileen and Maureen. Bill entered the seminary at the age of 14 and continued his education there until 25, when he changed careers. He entered the Army and served at Walter Reed and in Vietnam. He came to Gouverneur and spent the rest of his career in personnel at St. Joseph Lead Co., then ZCA.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne, of 38 years; his daughter, Deborah (Jim) Stewart; his son, Tom Hurley (Robin), and his son, Michael (Ashley) Tuohy. He has six grandchildren: Liam, Nolan, and Morgan Stewart; Logan and Quinn Hurley and Teagan Grace Tuohy.
He loved his family deeply and was dedicated to his faith. Bill well be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
A memorial will be held in Gouverneur, New York. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.