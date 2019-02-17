On Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, Bill Cross, loving husband, father of two and grandfather to four, passed away at the age of 78. Bill was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee by Vernon and Teenie Dove. He served in the Army for two years and then married Patsy Keaton in 1964.
They raised their son, Ron, and daughter, Stacy, while he worked for AT&T for 27 years before becoming president of Americall Long Distance Company and subsequently the developer of the Country Club of Sebring.
He was known for his quick wit, making people laugh, passion for his family and his kind and loving spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; son, Ron (Michelle); daughter, Stacy (Jimmie); four grandchildren, Gracie, Suzanne, Emmy and Grant; sisters, Mary, Judy (Alan) and Terri (Jimmy); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road in Sebring, followed by a reception at the Country Club of Sebring. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.