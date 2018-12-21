SEBRING – Hard work, determination, and pure skill got DJ Williams multiple offers from Division I schools. After going on campus tours, coaches coming to visit and a lot of contemplating, Williams announced his decision to play football for Auburn University in Alabama on Wednesday’s first day of the National Signing Period.
Williams is the highest recruited player Highlands County has had in 20 years. He is rated as the nation’s 25th-best running back, the 51st-best player in Florida and the No. 400 overall prospect in the 2019 class.
Offers have been flowing in from Auburn, Miami, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Michigan and Ole Miss.
“I always felt like Auburn was the place for me,” said Williams. “It always felt like home. Auburn’s running back coach was a big factor in why I chose Auburn. He texted me every day and kept up with me. He showed that he wants me and that he will be there for me. I loved how everyone was close together. I am enrolling early and hopefully that will give me a jump start. I can’t wait to get in there and learn the playbook. I let the coaches know before hand and they were really excited. Coach said he was doing cartwheels.”
Williams, who passed for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns, showed his versatility by rushing for 1,221 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the Blue Streaks to the Class 6A state playoffs.
Making a final choice was not easy for the Blue Streak athlete and he made many campus visits to multiple schools.
“I had a little bit of the jitters before making my announcement but I am very excited,” said Williams. “I just loved how the team was so close and they treated me like family. The hardest part of this process was all the visits I went on. When you go on a visit you get really confused on what you want to do. My parents have been my biggest support and have all helped me through this process. My coaches have really been there for me and Coach Scott even visited the University of Miami with me, which is where he went to college. They have all played a really big role in this.”
Williams says he is ready for this next step.
“I am excited to leave,” added Williams. “I am ready to go. I am always nervous at first but I will be okay. I am going to continue to train and get to know the guys that I am going to be there with. This is all just so amazing. It has always been a dream but now it is here.”
“DJ has lived with us since he was 9 years old and we love him,” said guardian Mike Bevis. “I consider him my son. We have seen that he is special since middle school. He is just different, he puts others first and is a true leader. We are so proud and we have seen this coming for a while. His actions have gotten him to this point. Every step he takes is with a vision in mind and this is part of the vision. We are excited about this scholarship. We love Auburn after visiting, he loves it and it means a lot to us. He will just have to be himself, put in the hard work, be humble, and work harder than everyone else in the room. He knows the deal and that is what he does. He will succeed where ever he goes. God willing he will stay healthy and he will succeed. I am not ready for him to leave but it is time. It is time for him to spread his wings. He will do well he has to put God first and everything else will fall into place.”
Coach LaVaar Scott will have a hard time replacing Williams next season.
“DJ made a sacrifice and moved to Sebring,” said Coach Scott. “It paid off big. He is one of the top players in the nation. He worked hard and earned everything. I am proud of him and his teammates that have encouraged him. This is so big for the program and for this community. There hasn’t been a player recruited nationally in 20 years. DJ is bigger than what he brings to the football field. He is humble, he has a great attitude and is coachable. You can’t put those things into a kid they either have it or they don’t. He is going to have to put the work in at college. He is going to have to take care of the academics, hit the weight room and put the work in. We try to prepare the players the best we can for college. We run our program like a college to the best of our ability so he should be prepared. He just has to continue to work like he has been and he will be fine. He is going to be hard to replace but hopefully a few kids will step up and hopefully they can be recruited just like DJ.”
Williams mother is not ready for him to leave but knows he will do great.
“I am super excited for DJ,” said Williams’ mother Ayicia Goldsmith. “Words cannot express how happy I am for him. This scholarship means everything to me. This is a lifetime dream of his and a dream for us. No one in our family has been able to do what he has done. For him to be able to accomplish his goals is everything. The biggest struggle was leaving him behind when I moved away. I had to leave him here for him to accomplish his dreams and that was so hard to do. It has been a real struggle not having him in our home. It was a blessing though because he got to chase his dream. I am not ready for him to leave but I know he is. He has face-time and I will see him every night. It is a new chapter for him and he is becoming a man. He is going to have to stay focused in college, trust God, stay in his bible and continue to do hard work. This is all overwhelming and a joy. It is unbelievable that he actually accomplished his dream. I am super proud of him.”
Williams will head to college early and reports Jan. 12 to Auburn University.
