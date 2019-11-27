TALLAHASSEE — Florida State put together a blowout for the record books on Monday.
Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams scored 16 points apiece as Florida State routed Chicago State 113-56, the largest margin of victory in coach Leonard Hamilton’s 18 years at the school.
The 57-point differential is also the most since the Seminoles moved to the Donald L. Tucker Center in 1981.
“I haven’t been a part of a game where the team shoots the ball that well,” Chicago State coach Lance Irvin said. “We were like deer out there. Stuff we worked on in practice (on defense), we weren’t able to execute.”
Florida State was able to capitalize from the start, including scoring 15 straight points in the opening minutes.
Nathanael Jack added 14 points — knocking down four 3-pointers — for the Seminoles (5-1), who shot 73.3% in the first half as they took a 65-29 lead at the break. Florida State cooled off, slightly, in the second half but the Seminoles finished 38 of 58 (65.5%) from the floor — a season-best percentage.
Andrew Lewis scored 18 points and Solomon Hunt added 10 points and five rebounds for Chicago State (3-4), which had 22 turnovers. The Cougars struggled in the half-court offense against Florida State’s length and shot just 19 of 52 (36.5%).
Trent Forrest scored 12 points for the Seminoles, which won its fifth straight game after they opened with a two-point road loss to Pittsburgh.
“I like our team,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “I love our attitude. They accept coaching very well.”
Balsa Koprivica and RaiQuan Gray each had seven rebounds for Florida State, which won the rebounding battle 43-20.
This was the first time the Seminoles scored 100 points in regulation since a 113-78 win over The Citadel on Nov. 24, 2017.
Florida State tied a season-high on Monday with 10 3-pointers. The Seminoles also did it with defense, accumulating 13 steals. Vassell, Forrest and Anthony Polite had three steals apiece. Those defensive plays helped to spark 26 fast-break points.
“For everybody to come out here and shoot and be on their game, it’s exciting to watch,” Vassell said. “Getting steals, getting out in transition, it felt like it was the FSU way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.