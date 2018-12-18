Sebring High School football standout DJ Williams has a lot on his mind.
The Blue Streak senior, who played quarterback and running back this past season and led Sebring to the Class 6A state playoffs, is being courted by numerous Division I schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and the University of Miami.
The early signing period is Wednesday and Williams is planning on signing with a school during this time.
The question is which one?
“I’m not sure which school I’m going to sign with,” Williams said. “My plan is to do whatever it takes to not be red-shirted my freshman year of college.”
The 5-foot, 10-inch, 205-pound Williams rushed for 1,221 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. The versatile Blue Streak athlete also threw for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The powerful Williams will play running back in college.
“I want to be a running back and I know I’m going to have to work hard and get in the weight room to get stronger,” Williams said. “I want to get in a program, do what they tell me to do and I should be fine.”
Williams led Sebring to back-to-back state playoff appearances.
“DJ is a dynamic back,” said Blue Streak head football coach LaVaar Scott. “He’s a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. He’s a talented young man and has the ability to play at a high level.”
Williams, who was selected to the Highlands News-Sun All-Highlands Offensive Football Team in 2017 and 2018, doesn’t mind going out of state to pursue his dream of playing college football.
“I have a goal and I’ll go to the school that I think fits me and gives me the best chance to succeed,” Williams said. “There is going to be competition wherever I go and I’m just going to work harder than the other guys and prove that I deserve to be on the field.”
No matter which school Williams selects on Wednesday, the opportunity to play football and earn a college degree makes his future very bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.