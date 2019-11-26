James Lawrence Wilson

SEBRING — After pleading no contest to four charges in two cases in a negotiated deal, James Lawrence Wilson, of Lake Placid, decided he did not like his plea deal after all. He has filed a motion with the District Court of Appeal of Florida on Nov. 5 to appeal the judgment and sentencing Judge Peter Estrada handed down to him on Oct. 23.

The charges and sentences given for the first case are aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by strangulation. Wilson was sentenced to five years each to run concurrently.

In the second case, on the first charge of carrying a concealed firearm, he was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to five years. On the second charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Wilson earned a six-year sentence. These sentences will also run concurrently. He has to pay court costs as well.

According to court transcripts of the sentencing, Judge Estrada said the possession of a firearm conviction carried a three-year mandatory sentence. He also said he was giving Wilson credit for the time he has already served.

Wilson has been appointed a public defender for for the appeals process. Wilson has a long history of court cases, many of them involve battery, multiple cases of domestic violence, child abuse, possession of drugs, among other offenses dating back to 1996.

